As summer gives way to fall thoughts turn to cooler weather, falling leaves, college football and Halloween.
What way to better cozy up than with a great book? Here then are several must read suggestions from the Times-Review staff, the Published Page and Cleburne Public Library.
SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome by Mary Beard (history): Fully covering 1,000 years of ancient Roman history is nigh impossible even at 600 plus pages but Beard gives it a game shot and succeeds for the most. Where other Rome tomes focus more on the empire's decline, Beard delves more into the city's path from backwater burb to global colossus. Along the way tackles the veracity of myth along with Greek and Roman histories of the time regarding the tales of Romulus and Remus, early Roman kings and more concluding at times that not enough known evidence exists to say for sure.
SPQR — which basically means the Senate and people of Rome — reads dry and academic at times, Beard was a University of Cambridge professor after all, though engaging at others. Lives lived 2,000 plus years ago feel both familiar and impossibly foreign. Julius Caesar, Cleopatra and Pliny the Younger make appearances in addition to many less renowned as Beard grapples with what it meant to be a Roman citizen. The roles of women, government, warfare and religion — Christianity and other forms — receive ample ink as well. A fascinating, if Herculean, deep dive into the distant yet still with us past.
The Halloween Tree by Ray Bradbury (young adult): Eight boys hoping to meet up with their friend Pipkin for trick or treating encounter instead a fantastical haunted house, Jack-o'-lanterns abundant and the mysterious Mr. Moundshroud. With Pipkin having disappeared, Mounshroud leads the boys through space and time providing adventures through the origins of Halloween along the way.
Will the boys find and save Pipkin before it's too late, and if so at what cost? Well, best read the book to find out. A yarn of thrills unsettling expertly penned by Bradbury and perfect for the season.
The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri (fiction): The heartbreaking story of Nuri, a beekeeper in Aleppo, Syria whose simple life plays out happy and content until the Syrian Revolution visits horror upon his family and community. Forced to traverse Turkey and Greece en route to England, Nuri and family endure the worst, and best, of mankind.
The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (fiction): A June 1954 day starts out bleak for 18-year-old Nebraskan Emmett Watson. Released from a year-long sentence on involuntary manslaughter, Watson returns home driven by a warden. With his parents deceased and the family farm foreclosed on, Watson hopes simply to retrieve his kid brother and head west in search of brighter days. Once the warden departs, Watson discovers that two fellow inmates, who escaped by hiding in the squad car's trunk, have other plans. Adventure and fun, the latter not so much for Watson maybe, ensue.
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (fiction): A tale of snatching hope out of hopelessness. Her husband having died and her son having disappeared near Puget Sound more than three decades earlier, Tova Sullivan hires on at the Sowell Bay Aquarium where she performs menial tasks to stay busy and pass the time. Her introduction to Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus calling the aquarium home, leads to unexpected, surprising results in Sullivan's road to once again finding reason to live.
