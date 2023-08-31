The Grandview Zebras are coming off an impressive, 35-7 dismantling of the Glen Rose Tigers to open the season. To say the least, the Zebras successfully avenged their 43-22 loss to Glen Rose in the season opener a year ago.
Last Friday, the Zebra defense flustered the Glen Rose offense into six turnovers – five interceptions and one fumble – with senior linebacker Carter Collins snagging three of those interceptions. The Tigers did lose experienced players from last year’s roster, but Grandview made solid adjustments to their game plan tailored around that aspect and the scorching conditions.
Knowing Glen Rose would run tempo, Grandview operated out of the huddle when they had the ball to conserve energy while sustaining long drives, to give the defense a chance to rest before taking the field again and go after Glen Rose with a good variety of defensive pressure packages.
“They (Glen Rose) had five linemen who had started since they were freshmen or sophomores and their really good quarterback they’ve had the last few years,” Ebner said. “We changed some of our pressure packages to get some confusion on the line and get a couple shots on their quarterback to make some tough throws. That being said, I think the throws were a little rushed and Carter Collins had three of those interceptions. We just had guys in the right spots where their quarterback didn’t see them coming.”
The impressive performance by the defense against a team that made it to the state tournament in Class 4A will provide quality momentum for Grandview as they enter this Friday’s matchup at home against a familiar foe in the Malakoff Tigers.
“There’s no doubt some confidence in the locker room. With this being a young group, it was big for them to build confidence throughout the Glen Rose game coming into this one,” head coach Ryan Ebner said. “The seniors realized that they definitely have some guys to play with them. We’re going to have to battle at the line of scrimmage, and Malakoff is always going to have really good players, schemes and coaches. So we are going to have to make the right reads, finish our tackles – we’re going to have to execute on all the little things.”
Entering this Friday’s game against Malakoff, who is coming off a 56-14 victory over West Rusk to open their season, Ebner knows that comparing these two teams is similar to splitting hairs. With that, it will come down to which team can execute the most thorough game plan across the board.
“Defensively, they’ve always done a great job. They’ll line up about a yard off the ball and will swarm to the action,” Ebner said. “They may not give up the big play, but you just have to take four, five or six yards against them. We just have to be patient in taking what we can get. They have a good dual threat quarterback and some good, quick receivers, so we will have to switch up our zone and man-to-man coverage. You can’t give them the same look. We have to be able to recognize what they’re doing and line up properly to try to slow them down. Special teams will be key, too, you can’t allow any punt returns for touchdowns. If you kick a field goal, you have to capitalize on those three points. Attrition is key since we both will have guys playing both ways on both sides.”
The Zebras will host the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Zebra Stadium. Before the football game, the Grandview and Malakoff volleyball teams will square off at 4:30 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
