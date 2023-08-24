The Cleburne Yellow Jackets football team suffered a tough blow in the form of an 0-10 season a year ago. All but one of those losses came by a double-digit margin, but head coach Jim Woodard is optimistic about the team’s prospects in the form of a fresh start this season.
“I don’t know if it’s a specific message, but I know not long after the season ended, we dove in as a group and a team and started from the ground up,” Woodard said. “We wanted to make sure that the foundation we laid during the season continued and just built on the positives that we had during the season while correcting some of the things that went wrong for us. We got heavy in the weight room and got stronger during the offseason. We started building our team together through activities on and off the field as well, so it was about just building on those things to come more together as a group.”
Woodard lauded the incoming senior class, one of the biggest in recent history. With that, the seniors’ cohesion and familiarity with one another throughout the last several years, along with those in the sophomore and junior classes, should be a catalyst to potential success on the football field.
“With the pieces we have coming together, if we were to take the field right now between both sides of the ball, we’d probably have 10 seniors along with six or seven sophomores and four or five juniors starting,” Woodard said. “Getting good classes back-to-back-to-back that have good pieces in them and complement each other really well is good for us. Our senior class is more top-heavy in our offensive and defensive lines, and our sophomore classes have more of the skill players in it. It’s going to be really fun to see how those pieces come together on the field this year.”
One unit to keep an eye on will be the front seven of the Cleburne defense, as Woodard emphasized the importance of stopping the run this year, which starts with that unit. In addition to the defense, Woodard aims to be a run-first offense, establishing a downhill running game to open up opportunities to take shots down the field through the passing attack. Regardless of the circumstances of each game, Woodard aims to instill confidence throughout the program.
Cleburne will operate out of the spread offense and mainly base out of 20 personnel. The Yellow Jackets’ highest scoring output was 27 points last year, so starting out the season strong will be a point of emphasis.
“We want to find a way to run the ball downhill, make the defense put an extra man in the box and then take our shots over the top – we want to make them pay for having that extra defender trying to stop our running game,” Woodard said. “We really like to find ways to get the ball to our athletes in space and have some answers for ways defenses are trying to stop us.”
On the other side of the ball, the Cleburne defense will look to shore things up after surrendering 47 points or more in seven of their 10 contests last year.
“Defensively, we are going to be multiple in going from a 3-4 to a 4-3, and we are going to change coverages up in the back while keeping it as simple as possible for the kids,” Woodard said. “We want to make things as difficult as possible on opposing quarterbacks as well.”
Players to watch this season will include Aiden Fuller and Willy Duckett up front. The offensive linemen should be anchors for Cleburne as they both possess size, strength and an ability to engage in blocks well. Wide receivers Malachi Cunningham and C.J. Kinsley should be sparks outside the numbers for the Yellow Jackets. Cunningham, who is also expected to take snaps from the quarterback position, was the third-leading receiver in the district last year with nearly 1,000 yards as a freshman. He earned first-team all-district honors for his efforts, while Kinsley has good size at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds.
Other impactful players include Xavier Aguilar on the defensive line, who will be an anchor in the front-seven while Jayden Reed moves in from Burleson and already is receiving college offers. Marcus and Eric Juarez, twin linebackers, were productive last year and were able to build on their success with a strong offseason.
To say the least, the Yellow Jackets are ready to take the field and get the bad taste out of their mouths from 2022. The team is eager to show the community what it is capable of in 2023.
“The history of Cleburne football is extensive. You look back at the winning tradition, the two state championships and all of the playoff appearances – our kids are eager to get back to those winning ways,” Woodard said. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing and what kind of talent they have, they are going to give our best effort every Friday night. Our community shows up every Friday night to support our program and kids, so we are ready to show them all the work we’ve put in and the steps we’ve taken in the right direction.”
