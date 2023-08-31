After an exciting opening week of action on the gridiron with steamy temperatures across the Lone Star state, the second week of the regular season looms with several key matchups in more pre-district action.
The Cleburne Yellow Jackets are coming off a 28-0 loss to Houston Heights in a game played at Waco Midway ISD, but are optimistic about the performance of their defense. The Yellow Jacket defense limited Heights to 14 first-half points and kept themselves in the game because of that.
Cleburne faces stiffer competition in this week’s contest at Midlothian Heritage, who emerged victorious in a 31-28 win over Stephenville. Now, Cleburne hopes its physical defense can find the right synergy with an offense featuring several talented players with a big challenge coming against the Jaguars.
Also in action are the Alvarado Indians, who are coming off a thrilling 48-41 victory at Springtown. Alvarado will go for its second win of the season in its home opener against Kennedale at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Godley Wildcats will also be in action looking to avenge a 17-7 loss at the Class 3A West Trojans. This Friday, Godley will face off against the Ford Panthers at Hobart Lytal Memorial Stadium.
The Joshua Owls, who were originally scheduled to take the field Saturday, will try to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Arlington Heights this Friday night. The Owls will take on the Wyatt Chaparrals at Forth Worth ISD Handley Field.
Also in are both the Burleson Elks and the Centennial Spartans, who faced each other in the opening week of the season. In that game, Centennial emerged with a 35-6 victory and will look to keep the winning streak going at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco High School. Meanwhile, the Elks look to rebound at home that night against Frisco Lone Star.
In other Johnson County action, the Rio Vista Eagles aim to bounce back from a 40-13 home loss to Dawson. This Friday night, the Eagles will hit the road as they face the Clifton Cubs, who are coming off a 26-14 road loss to Merkel.
