CLEBURNE – “It was a huge momentum boost for our kids. The defense held them and made tons of plays,” Yellow Jackets head coach Jim Woodard said after the team’s homecoming game against Granbury.
These were the words from the head coach on the winning sideline amidst an exciting atmosphere at Yellow Jacket Stadium on homecoming night, and Woodard had a hunch about the outcome during the halftime intermission.
“I kind of took a breath at halftime and walked out of the locker room to gather myself a little bit. I looked up and there wasn’t an empty seat in the stands,” Woodard said. “I looked at one of the junior high coaches and said, ‘The only prettier sight than this will be when there’s still not an empty seat after we win this ballgame,’ and we went out and did it. The crowd behind us was absolutely beautiful, the fans, cheerleaders and drill team all had a part in this. The place was rocking and it was such a fun environment.”
Anchored by strong play from its defense and early success by the offense, the Cleburne Yellow Jackets gave its loyal fan base a grand celebration as Cleburne topped the visiting Granbury Pirates 13-6. The win was Cleburne’s first of the year and first victory since its 28-14 victory at the Joshua Owls on Friday, October 22, 2021. Cleburne also handed the previously undefeated Pirates their first loss of the season.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Stewart and the Yellow Jacket playmakers put together two early scoring drives for the home team that resulted in a 13-0 lead, which was key in allowing Cleburne to seize control of the game early.
“The offensive line played phenomenal tonight, and we just ran the ball right at them,” Woodard said. “We were able to score the first touchdown, and then they (Granbury) fumbled the snap on a punt on their next drive, and the ball finally bounced our way. We capitalized on a big play after that to build the lead to 13-0. Once the kids got the lead, they believed the ball game off with that, and they did just that.”
Then, the defense took over in a big way.
Cleburne’s defense limited Granbury to just six points on the night while forcing two fumbles and three turnovers on downs. The masterful defense played freely and with great energy in limiting a Pirate offense that came into this contest averaging nearly 40 points per game.
“Coach Martinez, our defensive coordinator, put an absolutely phenomenal game plan together,” Woodard said. “The kids believed in what we were doing, they were aligned right, they stuck to their assignments and they just pinned their ears back and played with all-out effort. Every time we needed an answer, the kids and their motors made the plays. We gave Granbury a short field a few times, but the kids on defense said, ‘Don’t worry Coach, we’ve got this.’ Then, they went out and made another play. How did they do that? I will never know, but the defense played outstanding.”
Woodard dubbed the win as a collective effort fueled by great energy from the student body, community and fans. Now, the Yellow Jackets hope to see this energy fuel them into their next matchup against a tough Midlothian squad.
“This is really exciting for us, and we are going to enjoy this one tonight,” Woodard said. “I told the kids to relax and take a breath to soak in all the effort they put into this, because we have to get right back to work tomorrow morning as we will play at Midlothian on Thursday night. They’re another really good football team – we have great team after great team coming up, so we have to take everything well we did from this and build on it heading into our game against Midlothian.”
The Yellow Jackets will hit the road once again to face the Midlothian Panthers at 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian ISD Stadium.
