The Alvarado Indians are on the rise under head coach Casey Walraven, highlighted by an impressive 50-49 win over perennial power Stephenville in district play last year. After having ample time to implement his systems, Walraven is confident in what is taking form at Alvarado.
“This was our first true offseason in Alvarado, and we got our strength and conditioning started while seeing a lot of work in the weight room,” Walraven said. “We push participation in the track program, too, and we’ve had good turnout there. We’ve put in a lot of good strength and speed work, and they have competed really well in all the areas we’ve asked them to.”
Remaining unified is of the utmost importance for the Indians, who identify their culture as “One Tribe.” With that, a strong foundation has come to fruition, which is rooted in their work ethic and ambition.
“We are going to try to reach perfection and catch excellence along the way. We’ve got that going, and it’s a grind every day to try to better yourself every day,” Walraven said. “These kids have taken on that mentality and it’s shown in the offseason. We won the state championship with the state linemen in challenge in Class 4A, and that’s something we take great pride in. The culture of achieving championships, and we are headed in the right direction.”
A part of that strong foundation comes from the collection of coaches presently on staff in the football program, who collectively have extensive ties to the community.
“It’s a big deal for me and all of our coaches. There’s several of us from Alvarado, and being from there adds to the pride you already have in your community,” Walraven said. “Plus, you’re trying to establish a championship program just like you would anywhere. When you add those two factors together, it’s a lifestyle, and it’s what we do every single day. The kids have taken on that demeanor, which gives us the best possible chance to be successful.”
The Indian offense was solid last year, as it averaged more than 36 points per game. The system in place was one Walraven learned from his brother when he played for innovative offensive mind Art Briles in Houston.
“It’s been years and years that we’ve implemented through Grandview, Cleburne and now at Alvarado. We are really proud of the numbers we’ve put up, we’re proud of the production and efficiency we have and we spread the field out, but we have our own twists with the way things are handled,” Walraven said. “It’s about a mentality and way of executing on the field more so than just an offensive system. We’ve averaged more than 40 points a game over the last 10 years, so when you look at a body of work over that much time with continued success across different programs, we know we can believe in it. We know it works, we know we can put points on the board and we just put our personnel in the best positions to light up the scoreboard.”
The Alvarado defense, which is based out of a 3-4, is an area for improvement but has high potential this year. Under the direction of defensive coordinator Monte Stevenson, Walraven believes the emphasis they have addressed the defense with during the offseason should translate to success on the field this year.
“We’re really excited about our defense. Again, scoring points over these last 10 years has been a strongpoint for us. But, at the end of the day, my wisdom now tells me the old saying that defense wins championships is really true,” Walraven said. “I’m very confident that our front seven in the box is about the best I’ve been around since I’ve coached. We just need to translate everything onto the field and, if we can do that, I think we have a chance to be one of the best defenses in the area. We can give ourselves a chance to win those championships, and we want to shut people out as hard as that is today – we want to be very stingy in what we do and take pride in playing great defense.”
There is no shortage of leadership in the Alvarado locker room, as Walraven praised some of his best players for being their strongest leaders in the “War Council.”
“We’ve had some guys step up into those roles, one of them being our quarterback Cardier Collier,” Walraven said. “It starts with his dynamic play and how he carries himself – he represents a lot of confidence in what we do. He is a positive guy that builds people up, and he’s more quiet, but he leads by example. We’ve got a middle linebacker Cade Lee, who is that dominant, mean middle linebacker you want on defense. When he speaks, the rest of the team listens. Another linebacker who also plays running back named Cassius Johnson is another guy who has that presence about him. Up front, Ty Means is a big nose guard and offensive lineman that has that presence about him, too. Our center Oscar Pelaski is just that steady, stable guy that will help anchor the line.”
After a 3-1 start to the season and a huge upset win over Stephenville last year, Walraven is confident this year’s team has plenty of positives to build off of. With that, the program and the community are fired up about what could come in 2023, and the Indians are thinking big while keeping level heads.
“I think it’s fair to say that we’ve talked about our goals. One of our goals is to play at AT&T Stadium in December,” Walraven said. “That’s not a wish, it can be a reality for us. A lot of things will have to happen for us, but we have that opportunity and believe we have what it takes in all aspects to get to that point. At the end of the day, we want to be as successful as we possibly can every week, and we want to focus on controlling what we can control. If we can do that, then we feel like we will have a successful season and will be proud of what we do. There’s a lot of things out there that you can’t control, and we can’t get caught up in those things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.