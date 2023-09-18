Get to know Cleburne High School head cross country coach Paul Chavez on and off the course.
What has been the driving force behind the success this season?
“I think after last season, seeing the potential that we had really resonated with the kids and had them believing they could do something. For that to happen, they had to buy into the process of buying in all summer and carrying it through to the season, which they have been doing. They have been working very hard. We set high standards and expectations as coaches, and we are blessed to have kids as disciplined as they are. Their determination is showing.”
Talk about the quality of work ethic you’ve seen in your runners, and how proud it makes you as a coach to see it consistently from them?
“It speaks to their determination – they want to do it and they’re willing to sacrifice some of their personal time to run earlier in the day to avoid the intense heat. I think it speaks a lot about their character. I don’t mean to brag about them, but most of my cross country athletes are in the top 10 percent of their classes academically. It goes hand in hand with their work ethic.”
Talk about your time in Cleburne. How long have you been over the cross country program and what are some things you’ve tried to implement in the program?
“I’ve been the cross country coach for the junior high for 13 years and it’s my fourth or fifth year here with the high school. What needed to happen in my point of view was consistency across the board. It is important to instill consistency with their attendance, because it’s almost like you have to start over after missing two weeks. They are eager to get up and run each day, even if it’s a Saturday or Sunday.
“I’ve been able to work with them extra because my wife and family are so supportive. Having that foundation of consistency has allowed us to continue to build up our program, which has started in middle school and carries over into high school.”
What are overall goals this season, and how confident do you feel that you can achieve them?
“We have two sets of goals: individual goals and overall team goals. We have to come to work every day without taking any days off, and fortunately that’s what our kids have been doing. Another goal is to practice with a purpose – with the intention of doing something.
“Another goal is to be competitive in our district, which is very strong and has good tradition. Schools like Burleson Centennial, Midlothian and Joshua have always been up there, so we’re just trying to put our foot in the door. I feel like we are there, and now we are looking to take the next step, which is getting our boys and girls into regionals.
“They are all aiming high with their goals, and obviously we want to get someone to the state meet, which is the ultimate goal as a coach to give to the kids. … They just need to know that they need to keep putting the work in, because nothing in life is handed to you.”
If you weren’t coaching cross country, what sport do you think you would be coaching and why?
“My two favorite sports are baseball and basketball. It’s just something that I grew up playing as a little kid. I’ve coached both sports before, and it’s something that I’ve had a built-in passion for. … Making those last plays too are and drawing up ways to execute those are exciting challenges as a coach in those sports.”
Who or what got you into coaching and what makes you passionate about being a coach?
“I think throughout my time growing up here in Cleburne and having some good coaches, I can’t really just pick one. I think the way the coaches I had handled themselves collectively and the way they got us to believe and achieve, I was fortunate to be a part of that. I knew it was something I wanted to do, too.
“My wife is a volleyball official, my son is a coach here at Cleburne and my daughter is a coach in Glen Rose, so we are kind of an athletic family that have fallen into the coaching ranks. It’s always fun to have these talks with my children after games, which was a lot better than talking about games when they were growing up.”
If you could meet any person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“Some people I would like to meet are Tom Landry, John Wooden and Johnny Oaks. I would love to just talk with them about sports philosophies and pick their brains. In those sports, I would just love to sit there and listen to them talk about why they did things the way they did – there’s always a reason as to ‘the why’ in each thing.”
What is your go-to meal from one place or a combination of different places?
“My go-to meal? Man, that’s hard. I always like bean chips over rice, but I also like grilled shrimp tacos from Barrera’s — that’s my diet food. I probably get those at least once or twice a week. Taqueria Juanita’s is also a go-to, their power food breakfast burritos are some of mine and the runners’ favorite foods.
“I also never turn down either a good steak or whatever my wife cooks for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.