Get to know Cleburne ISD athletic director Jimmy Hestand on and off the campus.
Talk about your experience as an athletic director and what made you interested in a position like this initially?
“Ever since I started coaching, I knew I wanted to be an athletic director. I knew that since I was a junior high coach at Baylor Junior High in Arlington. My initial journey as an athletic director started at Hillsboro High School. I was the head boys basketball coach and then I was able to procure the athletic director position when it came open. I thoroughly enjoyed it and learned how to build and maintain an athletic program. Then, I was recruited to go to Alvin ISD where I became an associate athletic director for four high schools – we had a 4A, 5A and two 6A schools there. The variety of topics and jobs and responsibilities within that job were so diverse, and I’ve always really liked that while attacking it like I would coaching a basketball team.”
What stuck out to you about Cleburne ISD when the opening came about? What drew you here?
“I’ve coached in the area many times – my first high school coaching job was at Mansfield High School, where I was an assistant football and basketball coach. We used to have some knockdown, drag out battles with Jeff Cody over here on the basketball court. I’ve always admired the toughness and grit these kids had and the amount of attack they had in them. That’s something I’ve always admired and have kept in the back of my mind. I knew that if the opportunity presented itself, then I would certainly try to seize that opportunity of leading the athletic program in some capacity. And, as luck would have it, here we are.”
What are some goals you hope to see the athletic program accomplish in the first year under your direction?
“The main goal is that I want to see our programs reach their potential. What that potential looks like could be different for any given program, but that’s what we’re striving for in this first year.”
What kind of culture do you hope to help establish here overall?
“The main culture we are going to establish is integrity first. I believe that if you put integrity first in your decision making and your plans in the directions you take, then reaching your potential and becoming the best you can be will follow.”
If you could own any professional franchise, which one would it be and why?
“I would own the Dallas Cowboys because, No. 1, I’ve been a Cowboys fan as long as I can remember – my first thought pertaining to sports always started with watching the Cowboys play. The unique thing is that my uncles would always ask me if I wanted to play quarterback for the Cowboys, but I always told them, ‘I want to be that guy with the hat.’ I was always more interested in what role Tom Landry was playing more than the players themselves. I would want to own them not only because they are a childhood favorite, but also because they are the most valuable franchise in sports.”
If you could meet any one person from any era – dead or alive – who would it be and why?
“The people that I would meet that have passed away would be my parents. I’d like to spend one more day with them. Somebody else in history I would like to meet is Tom Landry. I would want to hear from him, not only because he was a really good football coach, but because of his faith more than anything.”
What kind of sports did you play when you were growing up and how far did your athletic career go?
“I wasn’t a very good athlete – I was average at best – I never played any kind of college sports. The sports that did interest me growing up were football, basketball and baseball. I was actually a better baseball player than anything else, but then my vision went south, so I had trouble seeing the ball – that ended that dream pretty quick. I played at Permian High School in Odessa.”
Who was your favorite professional athlete when you were growing up? Any stories?
“My favorite professional athlete growing up was Roger Staubach. The main thing that sticks out the most was his famous hail mary play. It’s one of those things that I can sit down with my kids and tell them that I saw that play live on television when it happened. Of course, then my friends and I would go out to the park afterwards to try and replicate that play.”
