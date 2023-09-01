GRANDVIEW – Coming off an impressive win at the Glen Rose Tigers, the Grandview Zebras football team hosted their rival Malakoff Tigers in the Zebras’ home opener.
The highly anticipated matchup took place Friday night with many expecting another great chapter to be written in this budding rivalry. However, the visitors had other ideas as they ran away with a 51-21 victory in the latest showdown between the Zebras and Tigers.
In the early going, Malakoff got on the board first with a 54-yard rushing touchdown with 10:08 left in the first quarter. The Tigers were bold on the first drive in going for it on fourth down and short at their own 46 yard line, but the gamble paid off as Malakoff found paydirt first for the 7-0 lead.
Despite the early punch, Grandview responded with a touchdown of their own on the ensuing drive. Zebras quarterback Ryder Hayes marched the home team down the field in a drive that culminated in an 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jhalil Allen, who converted the third-and-four play and ultimately crossed the goal line with 8:30 to go in the first quarter.
With the score tied at 7-7, a shootout was coming to fruition, but Malakoff flipped the script.
The Tigers offense utilized its tremendous team speed to get its outside running game going, and the formula worked early and often as Malakoff’s ball carriers found the end zone from 22 and 81 yards out, respectively, on their next two drives. In between Malakoff’s scoring drive was a promising string of plays put together by Grandview, who got the ball inside the Tigers 10 yard line in the later stages of the opening quarter.
Unfortunately for the Zebras, though, Hayes’ pass to senior wide receiver Carter Collins was wrestled away just before he hit the ground, which resulted in an interception. The ensuing drive resulted in Malakoff’s 81-yard touchdown run, and the 14-point swing not only gave the road team with a 21-7 lead after 12 minutes of action, but also seemed to change the energy and feel of the game at Zebra Stadium.
Malakoff found the end zone four times in the second quarter – two offensive touchdowns and two pick-sixes – as the halftime lead ballooned to 48-7. Despite the insurmountable margin, Grandview managed to add two fourth-quarter touchdowns – a short pass to Collins and a short run by running back Casey Cannon – to make the score more respectable, while the Malakoff offense managed just a field goal in the third quarter the rest of the way for the final score of 51-21.
The Zebras (1-1) look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Dallas Life Oak Cliff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.