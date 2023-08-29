The Godley Ladycats won third place at the Ladycat Classic held at Godley High School and Godley Middle School on Aug. 24 through Saturday.
The GHS girls finished 5-1 beginning with pool play wins over Rowlett (25-8, 25-7), North Central Texas Academy (25-14, 25-18) and Bridgeport (25-20, 25-17) on their first day of action. Twenty-four teams competed in the three-day tourney.
In Saturday’s gold bracket contests, the Ladycats bested Holliday (25-9, 25-10) before coming up short against Fort Worth Paschal (17-25, 27-29) in the semifinal matchup. The girls took the third-place trophy with the win over Boerne (25-13, 25-20).
The varsity squad includes Ashtin Anglin, Kytzia Cortez, Michaela Davis, Ahmari Govea, Bree Hubbard, Catrina Leverett, Baylee Mobley, Logan Reed, Trinity Roden, Brynn Staton, Bella Van Wart and Kyla Williams. Hammett is assisted by Ashley Blue and Skylar Warrick as well as managers Michaela Davis and Samantha Young.
For the 2023 season, the Ladycats will compete in District 10-4A with Alvarado, Ferris, Hillsboro, Kennedale, Venus and Waxahachie Life. District action starts Sept. 8 with an away game at Alvarado.
