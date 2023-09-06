The Grandview Lady Zebras captured victories in their latest two home contests over Malakoff and China Spring on Friday and Tuesday, respectively, to increase its win streak to 10 in a row as they head into district competition.
Grandview (21-5) swept Malakoff on Friday by a final score of 25-9, 25-13 and 25-7. In each of the three sets, Grandview used a large early lead to race to the finish line as sophomore London Helm led the offensive attack with nine kills. Kenzi Williamson added four aces, 18 assists and eight digs while Gracie Lawson contributed with 13 assists, five kills and six digs.
Grandview faced more resistance against China Spring on Tuesday night but prevailed in four sets by a final score of 14-25, 26-24, 25-22 and 25-16. The Lady Zebras battled to win a close second set after dropping the first set on their home court. Grandview was able to gradually pull away a bit more in each set before securing the win, their 10th consecutive victory.
Helm led the way in the match against China Spring with 12 kills and 21 digs while Williams distributed 25 assists. Ally Little also chipped in with six aces and nine kills.
Grandview’s last loss came in tournament play against Glen Rose in straight sets. Since then, the Lady Zebras have rattled off three wins against Tolar, and wins against Rio Vista, Millsap, Bruceville-Eddy, Hillsboro and Hamilton before their latest two wins.
The Lady Zebras will open district play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.