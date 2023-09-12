BURLESON – The Burleson Lady Elks volleyball team hosted the Cleburne Lady Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night as the teams each competed in their first round through district play. In this matchup, the Lady Elks took the first two sets before Cleburne battled back to win the third. In the end, Burleson captured the decisive fourth set to win by a final score of 25-16, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-19.
Lady Elks freshman middle blocker Natalia Lathan put an end to an impressive first-set victory with a kill, but the second set featured close competition between the two district foes. Burleson opened up an 8-5 lead, but Cleburne battled back against the home team. The Lady Yellow Jackets took the lead on a Burleson hitting error that forced the home team to take a timeout. A few points later, Cleburne won arguably the best rally of the match to take a 12-11 lead before Burleson senior outside hitter Kendall Carlock put down a kill to tie the score at 12-all.
The teams continued to wrestle for the lead throughout the set until the very end, where Cleburne cut Burleson’s lead to 22-21 after a powerful kill from Lady Yellow Jacket sophomore Arrisa Turner. After Carlock responded with a kill of her own, Turner answered with another successful attack that put the score at 23-22 in favor of the Lady Elks. The teams then traded errors for the final 25-23 margin.
Cleburne answered the bell with a strong start to the third set. The visitors jumped out to a 7-4 lead that eventually grew to 14-8, which forced Burleson to call a timeout. Cleburne made several quality plays to keep the Lady Elks at bay, and senior defensive specialist Gisella Balderson served an ace for a 20-13 lead. However, the Lady Elks stormed back to cut the deficit to 24-22 after surging back into the set with a 9-4 scoring run, but Cleburne senior setter Ellie Jiminez ended the threat and extended the match with a tip shot.
In the fourth set, Burleson started fast with a 7-2 advantage that forced Cleburne to regroup with a called timeout. From there, Cleburne reset its focus and got back into the match to the tune of a 10-2 scoring run. On the way to claiming a 12-9 lead, Cleburne won another long rally and served multiple aces to put the home team on its heels.
Then, Burleson was able to take control of the set with its defense. Lathan blocked a Cleburne attack with conviction to tie the score at 12-12, which fueled the home team’s 9-3 run en route to an 18-15 lead. Cleburne called a timeout and was able to stay within three points towards the end of the match, but eventually Burleson earned the victory after a Carlock kill and a Cleburne mishit.
The Lady Elks (12-17, 3-3) will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua while the Lady Yellow Jackets (9-17, 1-4) will aim to bounce back at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Burleson Centennial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.