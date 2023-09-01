JOSHUA — In a fitting end to a game where yards were hard to come by, Joshua running back Jarrett Keller was stopped less than a foot short of the end zone on the final play of the game in the Owls’ 17-10 loss to the Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals on Thursday night in Joshua.
The game appeared to be in hand for the Chaps when Joshua kicker Sam Angeles missed a 40-yard field goal attempt with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, an errant snap over the head of backup quarterback Jamauri Larkin on the ensuing third down was recovered by Joshua at the Wyatt 1-yard line. After runs by quarterback Justin Tullis and wing back Will Koller were stopped for no gain, Joshua Head Coach Danny DeArman called his final timeout with 8 seconds left, setting up the final run by Keller.
Early in the contest, it looked like Wyatt might run away from the Owls. After kicking off to Joshua and forcing a quick 3-and-out to start the game, the Chaps put together an impressive 10-play scoring drive, capped by a 24-yard touchdown run by running back Jailon Stokes. Wyatt also scored on its third drive, a seven-play affair that ended after quarterback Kaid Barrett found the end zone on a 2-yard keeper. With just over 10 minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter, Wyatt had a 14-0 lead on the scoreboard, and had achieved seven first downs to the Owls’ 0. The Joshua defense stiffened from that point on, allowing just three more points and eight more first downs.
Turnovers were a key part of the Owls’ ability to generate points. With just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Stokes looked to be close to picking up a first down for the Chaps when he fumbled at the Wyatt 25-yard line. The ball bounced perfectly into the hand of Joshua defensive lineman Marquez Wilson, who rumbled all the way down to the Wyatt 15-yard line. Two plays later, Joshua scored its first touchdown of the 2023 season on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tullis to Eli Martinez.
Late in the thid quarter Joshua again recovered a fumble deep in Wyatt territory, this time on a punt attempt by kicker Victor Mireles. Joshua was unable to pick up a first down on the ensuing drive, though, and settled for a 32-yard field goal by Angeles to cap the scoring for the evening.
Wyatt’s offensive attack was led by Stokes, who tallied 63 yards on 18 carries, and also scored a touchdown. Larkin added 42 rushing yards on seven carries, and 11 receiving yards on two catches. Barrett, who threw for nearly 250 yards and three touchdowns in the Chaps’ win over Joshua last year, was 12-25 passing for 100 yards.
Joshua totaled just 96 yards offensively. Half of those were picked up on the longest play of the night for either side, a 48-yard pass from Tullis to Koller in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, several Joshua Owls stood out, particularly in the front seven.
Linebackers Preston Savage, Drake Smith, Eryck Martinez and John Pigg were around the ball all night, and each had several tackles; Savage also recovered a fumble. Defensive linemen Kingston Craven, Pablo Arias, Mikey Duran and Slade Ray were consistently able to penetrate the Wyatt backfield, making things difficult for Barrett and Chaps’ offense.
Joshua is now 0-2 on the young season and will continue its slate of non-district games vs. Fort Worth ISD schools on Sept. 8 vs. the Southwest Raiders in a homecoming showdown. Joshua defeated Southwest 34-33 last year at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Owl Stadium.
