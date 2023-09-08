After a tough go overall in Week Two action that saw just two area teams walk away with wins – Alvarado and Burleson Centennial – Johnson County schools are ready to bounce back in the third week of the 2023 football season.
This Friday, the Godley Wildcats (0-2) are trying to make their mark in the win column after suffering defeats in their first two contests of the season. Last week, the Wildcats nearly erased a 36-7 halftime deficit in their last outing against the Quinlan Ford Panthers. Godley outscored Quinlan Ford 33-8 in the second half but ultimately came up short in a 44-39 defeat.
Godley dropped its first two games to start the season for the first time since 2007 and hopes to avoid a similar outcome against their upcoming opponents as last year in the Paradise Panthers.
Last season, Godley was defeated 51-15 in Paradise but will host the Panthers this season at 7:30 p.m. Paradise is 2-0 on the year coming off a 33-0 victory over Muenster.
Meanwhile, the Alvarado Indians are off to an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Casey Walraven. In Week One, the Indians outlasted Springtown 48-41 and most recently trounced Kennedale by a final score of 47-7.
In both games, star junior quarterback Cardea Collier has shined as a dual-threat athlete. In each of Alvarado’s wins this year, Collier has eclipsed the 100-yard mark both as a passer and a rusher. This week, Alvarado will travel to face Dallas Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.
The Burleson Centennial Spartans, who edged Frisco High by a final score of 14-13 last week, enters their Week Three matchup at home against Saginaw with confidence. With Saginaw coming to town, the Spartans now open up their eight-game district schedule as Saginaw is still searching for its first win of the year. The Spartans will kick this game off at 7 p.m. tonight.
Meanwhile, the Cleburne Yellow Jackets will compete against Killeen in another road contest at 7 p.m. Friday in search of their first win of the season while the Grandview Zebras aim to rebound from a tough 51-21 home loss against their rival Malakoff Tigers. Grandview will get that chance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Life Oak Cliff to open up district play.
Also in action are the Joshua Owls, who nearly topped Wyatt for its first win of the season. Joshua fell to Wyatt by a final score of 17-10 and was one yard away from forcing overtime, but the visitors held off Joshua in a goal line stand to secure the win. Despite the loss, Joshua showed tremendous fight on the defensive side of the ball, and it hopes to carry that same energy over into its next game against Southwest, which will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at home.
The Rio Vista Eagles will also take the field in their quest for their first win of the season. The Eagles fell last week to Clifton but will try to rebound with a road contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford.
