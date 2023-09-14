The action on the gridiron for Johnson County teams enters its fourth week of the 2023 season. Overall, the area saw mixed results from Week Three as Alvarado, Grandview and Centennial emerged victorious in their previous contests against Dallas Lincoln, Dallas Life Oak Cliff and Saginaw, respectively.
The Cleburne Yellow Jackets will play at home for the first time this season after competing in their first three games on the road. Cleburne (0-3) has shown improvement each week and will face a tough test at home against a Granbury Pirates team that has started the season 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
Last year, the Yellow Jackets fell 29-26 to the Pirates after leading most of that game into the fourth quarter. This year, Cleburne seeks revenge and its first win of the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium on homecoming night.
Meanwhile, the Godley Wildcats came into the season with high expectations but still have not been able to make their mark in the win column. Godley (0-3) has suffered defeat to the likes of West, Quinlan Ford and Paradise.
Despite the three losses, Godley has shown an ability to move the ball and score on offense, as evidenced by its 33-point scoring outburst in the second half of a near comeback win at Quinlan Ford. Now, the Wildcats will go for their first win of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ponder.
The Grandview Zebras will also take the field this Friday night in another district contest. Following their dominant 70-0 victory over Dallas Life Oak Cliff, the Zebras (2-1, 1-0) will play at A Plus Academy, who is 0-3 on the season after a 57-0 loss to Maypearl last Friday.
Also in action are the Joshua Owls, who will open up district play against the Everman Bulldogs. The Owls (0-3) were two yards away from a possible 2-1 record on the season. In Week Two, Joshua fell 17-10 to Wyatt after the visitors’ goal-line stand kept the Owls out of the end zone to force a tie, while Joshua fell victim to the same fate last week as well. The Owls were a yard away from a potential game-winning touchdown at home against Fort Worth Southwest, but ultimately lost by a final score of 27-21. Now, Joshua faces a tough Everman team, who’s only loss came by a final score of 14-7 at the hands of the Stephenville Yellow Jackets. Joshua and Everman will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Owl Stadium.
The Burleson Centennial Spartans have gotten off to a great start to the 2023 season. The Spartans (3-0) have posted wins over Burleson, Frisco and Saginaw with two of those wins coming by double digits. The Spartans’ next test will come at home against the Colony, which will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson ISD Stadium.
The Burleson Elks are searching for their first win of the season as they begin district play. The Elks (0-3) take on the undefeated Midlothian Heritage Jaguars at 7 p.m. Thursday at Burleson ISD Stadium. The Elks are coming off what head coach Chad Worrell called their best performance of the season in a closely-contested 35-21 loss to Weatherford.
This week, the Alvarado Indians and the Burleson Elks have their bye week. The Indians are one of two teams in the area with a 3-0 record and have averaged more than 50 points per game across their three wins.
