Godley High School varsity and junior varsity girls captured first place trophies at Hillsboro High School’s cross country invitational on Friday at Wallace Park.
The varsity girls placed first among six teams that included 47 runners, while the junior varsity squad won top spot in a field of 12 teams and 135 girls.
Sophomores led the way with Stephanie Favela (19:08.16), Sadey Hughey (20:57.15) and Sophia Hodges (20:58.66) claiming the top three spots in the varsity 5k run. Makayla Jetton (21:49.66), Paola Diaz (21:54.31) and Kassidi Ferguson (21:58.94) also finished in the top 10.
Favela and Hughey competed at the UIL state meet last year as freshmen.
In the junior varsity 3.2k run, Jordyn Gessaman (12:45.17) and Kinzie Riney (12:57.78) finished first and second, while Emma Lindamood (13:41.21) and Jimena Minero (13:42.00) placed fifth and sixth respectively.
Results were:
Varsity Girls (first): Stephanie Favela, first; Sadey Hughey, second; Sophia Hodges, third; Makayla Jetton, sixth; Paola Diaz, seventh; Kassidi Ferguson, ninth; Nola Briscoe
Varsity Boys (seventh): Cy Tennery; Ryan Jones; Junior Trejo; Wyatt Cheek; Caleb Wood; Angel Montalvo; Peacock Kovey; Jay Swiger; Andrew Valdez; Carson Pena
Junior Varsity Girls (first): Jordyn Geesman, first; Kinzie Riney, second; Emma Lindamood, fifth; Jimena Minero, sixth; Julyssa Ortiz; Emma Stuck; Mackenzie Hillis; Perla Orta; Veronica Duran; Madison Stayer; Allison Flores; Cale Broyles; Emily Enriquez
Junior Varsity Boys (11th): Bryce Cheek; Rosser Cameron; Brantley Brayden; Blake Weeg; Jaycob Covey; Brett Fancer; Jonathan Ortega; Joel Terrones; Ryan McFarland; Michael Swanson
Godley cross country coaches are Keith McFarland for the girls and Jason Hill for the boys.
