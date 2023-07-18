Welcome Johnson County. I am excited to be on board helping cover sports for the Cleburne Times-Review.
First, I would like to say hello to the community of Cleburne. I am extremely grateful and excited to be here to cover the schools in the area. Fascinatingly, I’ve learned that I have extensive family ties to the Johnson County area as well.
I also cover sports at our sister paper, the Weatherford Democrat, which gives several teams to cover. The challenge may be great, but I am ecstatic to serve both communities to the best of my abilities.
I graduated from Baylor University in August 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in film and digital media. Following graduation, I completed two online internships and then landed my first newspaper job in Paris, Texas. During my time at The Paris News, I won three awards for my work with sports writing and was promoted to sports editor after 10 months with the company during my three-year stint there.
In total, I worked in the industry across multiple mediums in Paris for six years which included industries of the newspaper, online writing, radio play-by-play for football and basketball and photography as well. During my years in Paris, I covered 10 teams in the Red River Valley area and also covered Bonham High School sports on the radio.
One of the most memorable teams I covered in Paris was the Prairiland High School boys basketball team, forging relationships and bonds with athletes and surrounding communities. After that season, the team signed a number 24 jersey for me as a way to show gratitude for the coverage. It is a memory that will last with me forever.
Over the last few months in Weatherford, I have enjoyed getting to cover local baseball and softball teams during their respective runs through both district competition and the postseason alike. I have also relished the opportunities to interview different members and groups of the community here for various feature stories. I plan to bring my passion and dedication I’ve grown here in Weatherford with me to Cleburne as well.
I have a strong passion for what I do and enjoy my role in helping athletes, coaches and other members of the community I am working in tell their stories. Sharing an athlete’s experience is both energizing and rewarding, and I am ecstatic to embark on my latest journalistic journey here. I look forward to meeting the coaches, players and fans alike, and I am blessed by the opportunity.
