BURLESON — The boot will remain in Centennial for one more season.
In this year’s Battle of the Boot rivalry, the Burleson Centennial Spartans clashed with the Burleson Elks to open up their respective seasons. The Spartans hit the ground running in a fast-paced and exciting rivalry matchup with three early touchdowns and kept the young Elk squad at bay in a 35-6 victory.
Spartans quarterback Iverson Moore showed off his status as a dual threat quarterback by finishing his team’s opening two scoring drives – an 18-yard run and a 16-yard pass – that came at the 8:35 and 1:29 marks, respectively, in the first quarter.
The Elks showed plenty of big-play ability in the early going, which was highlighted by a 42-yard run by senior quarterback Caden Ward. However, the promising Elk drives stalled out just past midfield in the early action.
The Spartans held a 21-0 advantage over the Elks at halftime. The teams exchanged turnovers on their opening drives before Centennial found paydirt again. Although the Elks were putting together a promising drive midway through the third quarter, the Spartans eventually made their rivals pay with a 1-yard run from running back Jackson Williams with 2:55 left in the third. That touchdown was set up by a near pick-six from Spartan linebacker Mason Stancliff, who’s 31-yard return set up the short run.
Later in the contest, Jaden Fluornoy got the Elks on the scoreboard with an 18-yard scoring run with 5:38 left in regulation, which cut the deficit to 28-6 after an unsuccessful point after attempt. After Burleson’s defense ushered the Spartans off the field, Ward led his team down the field, but Stancliff struck again, this time with an 83-yard interception return, and he crossed the goal line on this occasion.
The pick-six came with 46 seconds left, giving the Spartans a 35-6 lead, and served as an exclamation point for Centennial in defending their boot-shaped trophy in the budding rivalry.
The Spartans (1-0) aim to stay on the winning track at 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco High School, while the Elks (0-1) look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Frisco Lone Star.
