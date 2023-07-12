There are a number of reminders this time of year that football season is right around the corner, but the arrival of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine is one of most fans’ favorite signs that “Friday Night Lights” season is near.
This year marks the 64th edition of Texas Football, widely considered the “Bible of Texas Football.” This year’s edition features 400 pages of Texas football coverage — from the NFL to high school Class 1A — from front to cover, full of feature stories, preseason all-state teams, season and district previews, and much more.
Gracing the cover of the 2023 Texas Football magazine is TCU Coach Sonny Dykes. Fresh off a run to the College Football Playoff national championship, Dykes appears on the cover under the headline, “SON RISE: TCU's Sonny Dykes takes his place in the spotlight.” It's the first time since 2012 that TCU has been featured in the main cover image, when Dykes' predecessor Gary Patterson earned the spot. It's also a unique bit of family history — Dykes joins his father, 1990 coverboy Spike Dykes, as the only father-son duo to ever appear on the prestigious cover.
"Putting together the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football is a privilege and a burden, because you've got to get it right,' DCTF managing editor Greg Tepper said. "Our No. 1 goal is to capture the most compelling story in the state that year. And what is more compelling than the meteoric rise of TCU under still-very-new coach Sonny Dykes? A dyed-in-the-wool Texan, stepping out of the shadows of coaching legends to become the first to lead a Texas team to the CFP national championship? That's cover worthy, without a doubt."
For the eighth straight year, the magazine features a second “gatefold” cover, and this one feels like a long time coming — Duncanville Coach Reginald Samples, the eighth-winningest coach in Texas high school football history and the godfather of Black coaches, graces the secondary cover after finally capturing that elusive state championship. The enigmatic, revered and often polarizing Samples appears under the headline of "AT LAST: The rise, fall and rise of Reginald Samples."
"There are few characters in Texas high school football as compelling as Reginald Samples," Tepper said. "The wins are only part of the story. From his repeated heartbreaks and near-misses at that elusive state championship, to his polarizing place in the Texas high school football world, to his influence on Black coaches across the Lone Star State, his long-awaited ascent to the mountaintop is an opportunity to tell his story, and feature him on the gatefold cover of the magazine."
Inside the magazine, readers will find:
• An insider’s look at TCU's Sonny Dykes, and how he emerged from the background of his effervescent father, his iconic predecessor and own personal struggles to reach the heights of college football, written by Texas Football's Mike Craven.
• A dive into the life and times of Duncanville coach Reginald Samples, one of Texas high school football's most compelling and polarizing figures, after his long-awaited first state championship, written by Texas Football's Greg Tepper.
• The fourth annual 40 Under 40, spotlighting the best young coaches in Texas.
• In-depth analysis of every Texas college football team — all 47 of them — from five-page spreads for each FBS program to insightful previews of each junior college squad, and everything in between.
• Deep-dive conference previews, including the new-look Big 12 before Texas and Oklahoma's bolt to the SEC; the revamped AAC, which could shake out for any number of Lone Star State squads; a pressure-packed year for Texas A&M, which could vault them to the top of their conference; Sam Houston's ascent into Conference USA, with plenty of foes waiting for them; Texas State's new look under G.J. Kinne and how quickly it could contend in the Sun Belt; and more.
• Individual team previews of more than 1,500 Texas high school football squads.
• The Preseason All-Texas College team, honoring the top college players in the state.
• The annual Super Teams and Top 300, honoring the top recruits in the state.
• The coveted Coverboy spot for every high school classification.
Moving on, let’s take a look at what this year’s “Bible of Texas Football” has to say about our local teams here in Johnson County.
This is the part where I give a spoiler warning. If you want to have a fresh look when you pick up your own copy of DCTF, stop reading.
We’ll start with the hometown Cleburne Yellow Jackets, who are coming off an 0-10 season a year ago. DCTF predicts another tough season for Cleburne with an eight-place finish out of nine teams, ahead of only Waco, in District 4-5A Division I.
DCTF has Lake Belton winning District 4-5A DI with Killeen Shoemaker as runner-up while Midlothian and Red Oak round out the top 4.
In District 3-5A DI, DCTF is picking Burleson Centennial to finish as runner-up behind perennial power Aledo. It’s a step up for the Spartans, who were picked last year to finish behind Aledo and Denton Ryan. But this year, DCTF likes Centennial over Ryan. The Spartans’ Aidan Hicks is picked as the district’s preseason defensive MVP.
In District 5-5A Division II, DCTF doesn’t expect Burleson or Joshua to contend for a playoff spot as the magazine has the Elks finishing in sixth place with the Owls slotted in last place. The experts at Texas Football have Midlothian Heritage winning the district, followed by, in order, Mansfield Summit, Everman and Ennis.
In District 5-4A Division I, the Alvarado Indians are picked to make their second straight playoff appearance in Coach Casey Walraven’s second year at the helm. But DCTF expects Alvarado to finish fourth out of five teams, with China Spring, Stephenville and Waco La Vega, respectively, taking the top-3 spots.
In what has seemingly become a yearly tradition, DCTF predicts Godley to finish second behind Glen Rose in District 4-4A Division II. While the Tigers have certainly earned the benefit of the doubt, don’t be shocked if the Wildcats finally end Glen Rose’s district championship streak this year. Godley running back Landon Thigpen, coming off a 3,000-yard season, is pegged as the district’s preseason offensive MVP — kind of a no-brainer. Venus is picked to finish in last place.
In District 7-3A Division I, DCTF has the Grandview Zebras finishing as district champions, edging out West and Whitney for the crown. DCTF has high expectations for Grandview quarterback Ryder Hayes, picked as the preseason offensive MVP.
And rounding out the county’s teams, Rio Vista is picked to finish just outside of the playoff picture as DCTF has the Eagles finishing fifth in District 7-2A Division I.
So, in total, Texas Football expects four of Johnson County’s nine football teams to reach the postseason, with playoff appearances predicted for Burleson Centennial, Alvarado, Godley and Grandview. Last year, there were five teams from the county that qualified for the playoffs, with Rio Vista joining the Spartans, Indians, Wildcats and Zebras.
Football season is, indeed, creeping closer and closer. Expect more football — and volleyball — preseason coverage in the Times-Review in coming weeks, including the highly anticipated GRIDIRON Guide magazine, one of the Times-Review’s biggest projects of the year, set to be released week 1 of the 2023 high school football season.
