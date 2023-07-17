The Cleburne Railroaders have been home to the best offense in the American Association throughout the first half of the 2023 season. So it only made sense that a Railroader would win the American Association Home Run Derby, and that’s exactly what Zach Nehrir did Monday night in Milwaukee.
After taking down Milwaukee’s Cam Balego in the first round, Nehrir faced off against Cleburne teammate Hill Alexander in the semifinals, where he launched 15 home runs to advance to the finals.
In the championship round, Nehrir hit 16 homers to beat Lincoln’s Conor Panas and stake his claim as the 2023 American Association Home Run Derby champion.
“Thank you to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ; without Him, none of this would be possible,” Nehrir told the crowd after winning. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m grateful to be here. Milwaukee, thank you guys for having us here, great event and a lot of fun.”
Through 59 games played this season, Nehrir boasts a .281 batting average, a .382 on-base percentage and a .498 slugging percentage with a team-leading 56 RBIs and 49 runs scored to go along with 11 home runs, 26 extra-base hits and 35 walks with 17 stolen bases and 49 runs scored.
Nehrir has helped Cleburne to the No. 1 offense in the league through the first half of the season. At the break, the Railroaders own a 30-30 record, good for second place in the East Division despite a tough 3-7 stretch in their last 10 outings.
Nehrir has not only been one of Cleburne’s most productive players during his four years as a Railroader, but he’s a fan favorite and key clubhouse leader.
When the Railroaders were one of the clubs forced to sit out the 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic, Nehrir played that season for Milwaukee and he helped the Milkmen win the 2020 American Association championship, earning playoff MVP honors. When asked about winning the Home Run Derby in front of Milwaukee fans, Nehrir said it was a special moment.
“It’s awesome; I love Milwaukee,” he said. “Great place. It was good to me while I was here. We had a good time in the playoffs winning a championship. I’ve never done a Home Run Derby. I was thrilled to have a chance to be a part of it and I’m grateful to be able to come out on top.”
In addition to Nehrir’s 11 home runs on the season, Cleburne is also home to the league’s current home run leader in Jose Sermo, who has 17 on the season. Alexander sits at 14 on the season.
Collectively, the Railroaders lead the American Association with 82 home runs, nine more than second-place Kansas City. Cleburne also has scored the most runs in the league with 389, a shocking 39 more than second-place Kansas City. The Railroaders also lead the league in total walks drawn (281) and RBIs (370) and rank in the top 3 in several other offensive categories.
Nehrir will be one of five Railroader players representing Cleburne in the 2023 American Association All-Star Game, scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Field in Milwaukee.
Cleburne will return to regular-season action at 7:06 p.m. Friday when the Railroaders host Kansas City for a three-game series against the league-leading Monarchs. Cleburne will then play host to Gary SouthShore for six games from July 25-30.
