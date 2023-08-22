The Cleburne Lady Yellow Jackets hosted crosstown rival Arlington Heights on Friday night in their home opener of the regular season.
After dropping their first set to Arlington Heights, Cleburne stormed back to claim the next three sets and the match in four sets. Fueled by its home crowd, Cleburne earned the victory by a final score of 18-25, 25-22, 25-17 and 25-16.
“I definitely think it helped that we were at home for this game, the crowd was building us up along with our JV girls. Ultimately, it’s all about that momentum,” Head Coach Jaylen Gonzales said. “We could be the worst team out here, but if you go out there with the best attitude, you can turn the game around with no problem. They have been adopting the mindset of wanting to fight and wanting to win really well.”
Gonzales said the team sometimes struggled with gaining momentum back after slow starts, but providing a positive for each criticism has helped build the girls up. With that, the Lady Yellow Jackets got to work in a hurry to open the second set.
Cleburne opened the second set on a 7-2 scoring run that forced an Arlington Heights timeout, but the home team’s momentum was not hindered. Senior defensive specialist Gisella Balderson served an ace for a 15-8 lead. Cleburne nursed a comfortable lead until Heights made a push later in the set. The visitors trimmed the deficit to three points twice and were even as close as two points late, but kills from junior outside hitter Kodi Bourg and sophomore Arrisa Turner closed out the set, tying the action at 1-1 overall.
From there, Cleburne gained the necessary momentum for a strong finish in the third and fourth sets. The Lady Yellow Jackets overcame an 8-2 deficit to open the third, and a big block by junior middle blocker Ember Layland gave Cleburne its first lead at 12-11, a lead it would not relinquish the rest of the way.
Cleburne and Heights started out the fourth set of action neck-and-neck, but the home team was able to gradually pull away. Holding a 13-10 lead, Turner pounded a side-out kill that was the start of an 8-2 scoring run, which gave the home team a 21-12 advantage. The short-term memory following the first set proved to be a difference maker for Gonzales as she continues to learn more about her new team each time they take the court.
“I’m super proud of them. Since I’ve only been here for three weeks, and from our first scrimmage, it’s definitely getting better,” Gonzales said. “Normally, I have my big list of everything we need to work on, we get through that list the next day and then they end up picking up on those things the next game. I’ve been working on seeing where our holes are and addressing those as we go.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets will take the court again at 5:30 p.m. tonight at district foe Mansfield Timberview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.