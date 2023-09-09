KILLEEN – The Cleburne Yellow Jackets played their third road game in three contests this season, this time facing the Killeen Kangaroos on Friday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets showed continued improvement as a team despite a 37-13 loss. For the first time this season, Cleburne put together multiple scoring drives while also putting together several stops against a quality Kangaroo offense, which head coach Jim Woodard has attributed to the kids’ effort and participation.
“Our kids just show up and keep playing hard each week,” Woodard said. “We are taking strides in the right direction but they can't come quick enough. We just need to keep getting better and put it all together soon.”
One key component for Cleburne was the performance of its offensive line, which paved the way for its ball carriers to amass 132 yards on the ground and allowed sophomore quarterback Luke Stewart to pass for 170 yards and a score.
“Our offensive line has gotten a whole lot better in a hurry – they’re probably the most improved group in the first three games,” Woodard said. “We had two running backs get close to 100 yards and, at times, we ran the ball at ease. That group has done a fantastic job. We left some points on the field when we missed some open shots down the field, but the offensive line gave us the time to work those plays.”
Cleburne managed to cut the deficit to 30-13 early in the fourth quarter on a rushing touchdown to make it a two-score game, and Cleburne forced Killeen to punt with great field position after the visitors failed to recover an onside kick attempt. However, the Yellow Jacket offense was also forced to boot the ball away on its ensuing drive, and Killeen milked the clock and scored late to put the game on ice.
Up next for Cleburne is its homecoming game, their first game at Yellow Jacket Stadium this season as the 3-0 Granbury Pirates come to town. Homecoming games are an exciting time for members of the community of both past and present to celebrate their traditions under the Friday night lights, but the festivities can be tempting with distractions, and Woodard is confident in his kids’ ability to remain focused on the task at hand. Employing 6:15 a.m. practices on Monday and Tuesday should help the cause, but he is relying on his players to help keep each other accountable as the game approaches.
“Our kids are believing more and more each week and we’ve got to have a great week of practice this week. We have a 3-0 Granbury team coming in this week feeling good about themselves. We have to play well enough without mistakes to win this ballgame and need this tightly-knit group to stay together and keep each other accountable.”
The Yellow Jackets will host Granbury for its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
