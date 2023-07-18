CLEBURNE – When it comes to the tradition and spirit of the Yellow Jackets, Cleburne’s new athletic director needs no introduction.
Jimmy Hestand, who was approved as the new AD during Monday night’s school board meeting, is coming to Cleburne from Alvin ISD, where he has been the associate athletic director. His 34 years in education includes coaching positions at Joshua, Venus, Hillsboro and Mansfield high schools.
“I’ve been in and around the area. I know about Cleburne, I’ve competed against Cleburne High School,” Hestand told trustees. “I’m very well aware of the traditions you’ve had here, and where we need to go from where we are now.
“Except for that kid coming out of college and the experience of accepting that first position, this is the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I can’t wait to serve as athletic director and to make you proud of the kids that we have here.”
Hestand, whose first official day in the district is Tuesday, Aug. 1, has served in Alvin ISD since 2015, which has included the oversight of athletic programs at two high schools and five junior high schools.
“Coach Hestand has been involved in many successful programs and most recently oversaw a state championship in the district he is coming from. That championship plaque he talked about represents what we want here,” said CISD Interim Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Allen Roberts. “His enthusiasm, passion and drive to see students succeed on the field and in the classroom is immeasurable.”
Prior to joining the staff at Alvin, Hestand served in Hillsboro from 2009-2015, which included three years as the athletic director and head boys basketball coach. He was also the head cross country coach and assistant track coach for the Eagles.
Hestand began his career in 1989 with Arlington ISD as a history teacher and football, basketball and track coach at the junior high level. He moved into high school coaching in 1992, working with athletic programs in the Mansfield, Birdville, Quinlan, Venus and Bowie school districts. He was the head basketball and cross country coach in Joshua from 2003-2007. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington.
