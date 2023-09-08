BURLESON — It was not always a thing of beauty, but Burleson Centennial prevailed in a District 3-5A, Division I opener, 40-13, over Saginaw at Elk Stadium on Thursday night and remain unbeaten in the Spartans’ third game of the season.
It would have been closer had the hapless 0-3 visitors not gotten a few bad breaks and ill-timed turnovers that thwarted their second-half comeback bid.
Despite the lop-sided score, Coach Kyle Geller was not pleased with his team’s performance — or rather, its’ behavior.
“Terrible” was his one-word summation.
“I’m not happy with the way our team played,” he said in a terse post-game interview. “They didn’t keep their composure. They were worried more about how cool they were than with how they played. And that’s the bottom line. That’s why we let them back in the game.”
First, Saginaw’s Aiden Collier lunged forward to haul in a 36-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Roman Morales after intermission to make it 27-13.
That was followed by a 96-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Collier that almost – but didn’t happen. It would have pulled his team to within a single score.
Backed up to their 4-yard line after an interception by teammate Jeampy Mukuna that prevented a Centennial score, Collier took a mid-range pass from Morales. The speedy junior turned on the burners to out-race the secondary down the right sideline before he was finally dragged down from behind by Cole Confessore just short of the goal line. Collier attempted to stiff-arm his pursuer and, in the process, lost control as the ball was jarred out of his hands by Confessore. In the struggle that ensued, Confessor also came up with the loose pigskin at his 3-yard line. The 93-yard gain and probable touchdown was for naught.
Centennial didn’t score but drove to its’ 33-yard line, far enough to force Saginaw to go the distance when it received the ball. However, the punt was shanked out-of-bounds for 16 yards and Saginaw began play at the Centennial 49.
Then came the next key turnover.
In four plays, Saginaw drove to the Centennial 24-yard line. But Centennial quarterback Iverson Moore, who also plays defensive back, picked off a pass and returned it to his 22-yard line to stifle another threat.
If that took the wind out of the visitors’ sails and lifted the spirits of the home team, it certainly showed on what happened next. On the first play from scrimmage, Keyshaun Tucker took the handoff, ran left and down the sideline for a backbreaking 78-yard touchdown run. It came on the final play of the third quarter to make it 33-13.
Finally, still another turnover figured in for the final score. Tucker ran for his second touchdown from six yards out with 8:40 left. It came four plays after a fumble recovery at the Saginaw 22-yard line by the Spartans’ Blaine Smith, a junior linebacker.
Tucker, a senior, finished with 157 yards on 15 carries.
Centennial scored on its’ first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead midway into the second quarter. The scoring drives were not as easy as they may sound. Saginaw put up a fair amount of resistance, though not enough to keep Centennial out of the end zone. The Spartans made the big plays when they needed them.
The same could not be said for the Saginaw offense which went three-and-out on its’ first two series.
The Rough Riders did not get their initial first down until early in the second quarter with 10:45 left in the first half.
The first touchdown was a 29-yard pass to Damien Long from quarterback Iverson Moore on fourth-and-nine. Moore lofted to the right side of the end zone to Long who caught it in stride. It culminated an eight-play, 71-yard drive.
The second score was a 10-yard off-tackle keeper by Moore on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-0. It completed an 11-play, 51-yard drive.
The third touchdown drive was 80 yards in five plays highlighted by a 65-yard run by Keilan Gregory right and then left or east-west. The junior dived for the left pylon but was ruled out-of-bounds at the 2. On the next play, Jaxon Williams scored to make it 21-0.
Gregory finished with 165 yards in seven carries.
Finally, Saginaw scored. Wideout Jaivean Goff ran deep and turned around midfield at about the 10-yard line. He leaped up behind a defender doing likewise but just over his hands to pull in a reception from Morales.
Goff then turned back and ran the remaining distance extending the ball past the goal line as two defenders dragged him down to complete the 41-yard play.
Centennial responded with a touchdown to reinstate the 21-point differential 50 seconds before halftime. Long hauled in his second touchdown reception. Like his first, the ball was caught at one side of the end zone despite tight one-on-one coverage.
The junior leaped above his defender to snare in a well-placed ball from Cesar Beltran, briefly alternating with Moore. He secured it before being pushed out-of-bounds from the side of the end zone to complete the 19-yard scoring play.
The two teams were unbalanced in offense but in opposite ways. Centennial finished with 476 total yards of which 409 were on the ground. Saginaw had 338 yards with 254 through the air.
Saginaw turned the ball over four times to once by Centennial.
A sore spot for Centennial were the penalties. The game started out cleanly but got worse as infractions began piling up. Centennial finished with 11 for 95 yards. By contrast, Saginaw was flagged six times for 49 yards.
Geller noted most of those committed by Centennial were personal fouls and offsides.
“It’s ridiculous,” Geller said. “We’re going to watch the film tomorrow. We’ll probably have some harsh words for them. They’ll decide as a team ultimately how they want to be.
“Do they want to look cool? They’ll look cool and sit at home come playoff time. If they want to win they’ll make some improvements. It’s that simple.”
Centennial is at home again next week, hosting The Colony at 7 p.m. Friday.
