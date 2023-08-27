SPRINGTOWN – The Springtown Porcupines hosted the Alvarado Indians in a thrilling season-opener for both teams on a hot Friday night at Springtown High School.
The game featured 89 total points, a game-sealing blocked field goal return for a touchdown and more than 1,000 yards of total offense as Alvarado outlasted Springtown by a final score of 48-41.
The visitors got on the board first with a 24-yard touchdown pass from star quarterback Cardea Collier to Shaamarian Lee for an early 7-0 lead. However, Springtown responded with a 22-yard run from running back Nathan Johnson to pull within one point after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Springtown then got a stop and took the lead on Drake Doggett’s 19-yard sprint to the end zone. The successful point after attempt gave the home team a 13-7 advantage, but the action was just getting started.
The Indians and Porcupines traded scores the rest of the way in a game that had nine lead changes and three ties. Springtown held a 27-26 lead with 3:36 left in the third quarter after Braydon Butler hauled in a 34-yard pass from senior quarterback Hudson Hulett, but Collier mounted scoring drive for the visitors that he finished with a three-yard touchdown run to wrestle the lead back with 1:08 left in the third. Cade Lee ran in the two-point conversion that gave Alvarado a 34-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter of action, Doggett found paydirt from 14 yards out to tie the game at 34-all, and Springtown later took a 41-34 lead with 4:05 to go courtesy of a four-yard touchdown run from Nathan Johnson.
The successful point after attempt put the home team in front, but Collier responded for the visitors with a 31-yard scoring run on the ensuing drive. Head coach Casey Walraven got aggressive in going for two following the touchdown, and it paid off as Lee found the end zone to give Alvarado a 42-41 lead.
Then, with Springtown driving the field, head coach Brian Hulett elected to go for a 65-yard field goal, but Dorian Potter saw his 65-yard attempt blocked and returned for a touchdown as time expired for the final margin of 48-41.
Collier dazzled for Alvarado as he completed 22 of his 34 pass attempts for 348 yards with three passing touchdowns against one interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 128 yards and three scores. Shaamarian Lee hauled in five passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns while Logan Bjork caught four balls for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Hudson Hulett finished 18-for-29 through the air with 199 yards and two passing touchdowns to go with 16 attempts for 112 yards on the ground. Nathan Johnson carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns while Doggett had 94 yards on eight carries and two scores. Brayden Butler was Springtown’s leading receiver with nine receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The Indians will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Kennedale while the Porcupines aim to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday at Graham.
