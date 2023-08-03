Dear Cleburne and Johnson County,
I thank you tremendously for your support and friendship over the past 11 years, but my family moved to Longview recently and my time as sports editor of the Cleburne Times-Review has come to an end.
My wife and I are both from East Texas and most of our family still resides in East Texas or nearby. I have enjoyed so much about living in Cleburne and being a part of this great community for more than a decade, which is actually the longest I’ve ever lived in one place during my entire life.
But 11 years is a long time to be away from family. And after my wife and I welcomed our first child into the world a little over two years ago, we felt the need to be closer to family.
Being three hours away from either of our parents — our son’s grandparents — was too tough. Children should be close to their grandparents. And living in Cleburne was just too far to have consistent quality family time with grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Another reason we moved is my wife frequently worked long hours as a physical therapist assistant in Granbury that kept her away from our son far too long each day. So after she found a similar job with more flexible hours in Longview, we made the decision that it was in the best interest for our family to move back home.
Even after moving to East Texas almost two months ago, I continued working (remotely) for the Times-Review for several weeks until my time as your local sports writer recently came to an end.
When I was hired as the Times-Review‘s sports editor in July 2012, I arrived in Cleburne as a 25-year-old single kid, and I never imagined the friendships that were waiting for me or the support I would receive throughout the community. I leave as a married 36-year-old father, and Johnson County left an imprint on me that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.
There are too many fond memories from my time in Johnson County to try to pick just a few to share. And there are even more great people — coworkers, coaches, student-athletes, community members, and business-men and -women — that it wouldn’t do any justice to try to list everyone who made an impact on me.
Likewise, I had the great honor of covering so many great teams, players and coaches during my time in Cleburne. Some years were better than others, but I enjoyed ‘em all.
When I was a kid growing up and even as a high schooler, I always had dreams of either covering pro sports or working for an NFL team. While that dream hasn’t come true, I realized — thanks to my time in Cleburne — that covering high school (and some college) sports was my true calling.
Even though I know there are stories I missed during my time in Johnson County — it’s really challenging trying to cover all sports at 10 schools as a one-man sports department — I’m proud of the work I did during my time with you all, and I hope my work and effort was sufficient for you. While I’m appreciative of all of the awards I’ve won, what matters more to me was the support I received, whether through positive emails/letters some of you sent or the friendships that were built.
For those of you I’m not connected with on social media, I apologize it’s taken a while to share this news in print. But, as you probably know, moving three hours away, trying to find a new home, looking for a new job, taking care of a 2-year-old, etc. can make for a crazy time in one’s life.
Not only is my time as the Times-Review’s sports editor at an end, but so is my writing career. For now, anyways.
As I mentioned previously, I’ve worked my whole life to cover sports at the highest level. I started my sports writing career as a 16-year-old at the Longview News-Journal and I graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of North Texas. So I have spent more than 20 of my 36 years as a sports writer (or going to school to become one).
But with our move back home, it felt like time to try something different that would be more beneficial for my family’s future. So here I am in my mid-30s with a career change. I’ve been hired to teach audio/video technology and digital media at Spring Hill High School in Longview.
Additionally, we just recently moved into our new home this past week, so we’re grateful to God that these things are coming together.
I will miss Cleburne/Johnson County and all the relationships I’ve built there, but I’m excited to be closer to extended family and hopeful that this new job will also be a blessing for my family moving forward.
Again, thank you so much. While I specifically didn’t mention anyone by name, you know who you are when I say, “Thank you for your support, friendship, love or help these past 11 years.”
