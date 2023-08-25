Houston Heights 28, Cleburne 0
Centennial 35, Burleson 6
Grandview 35, Glen Rose 7
West 17, Godley 7
Alvarado 48, Springtown 41
Arlington Heights 36, Joshua 6
Dawson 40, Rio Vista 13
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 80F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 10:56 pm
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING EXPIRES AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Sunday, August 27, 2023. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.