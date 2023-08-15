Nashville Lights returns this October but musicians are needed for the concert’s opening spot.
To that end, open mic auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Plaza Theatre Dudley Hall, 305 S. Anglin St. in Cleburne.
Nashville Lights, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, brings A-level singer/songwriters from Nashville and Texas to the Cleburne stage, musicians who have penned chart topping hits for country music’s biggest names.
Funds raised by Nashville Lights benefit the Cleburne Education Foundation. CEF awards grants to Cleburne ISD campuses and teachers to cover projects and equipment not otherwise budgeted for. Since CEF’s founding, more than $780,000 has been donated toward 603 grants and projects.
Nashville Lights organizer Peter Svendsen five years ago came up with the event’s open mic audition event in order to tap up-and-coming local talent.
Among those chosen for previous opening spots was Alvarado resident Andrew Sevener, who opened the 2017 edition of Nashville Lights and two years later advanced to the finalist position on “The Voice.”
Spots remain open for the open mic tryout, but pre-registration is required.
Musicians may apply online at cleburneeducationfoundation.com/nashville-lights or pick up an application form at CISD Administration Building 505 N. Ridgeway Drive between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
All ages are welcome to apply to sing country or pop songs.
Singers must perform two original songs written by them.
The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.
The tryout is open to solo singers or duets but no groups.
Musicians may bring a guitar or other handheld instrument. The use of a backup CD and/or acapella singing is also permissable.
A sound system and microphones will be provided.
A three-judge panel will determine the winner.
For additional information, visit the Cleburne Education Foundation’s website.
The public is encouraged and welcome to attend the tryouts. Tickets cost $10.
“Even though Plaza Theatre plays no direct role in Nashville Lights, we’re thrilled to have been associated with it the past several years through providing a space for the open mic auditions,” Plaza Artistic Director JaceSon Barrus said. “It’s so fun to watch the local artists who come in with their songs and talent and it’s all for such a great cause.”
The slate of the Texas and Nashville headliners for this year’s Nashville Lights will be announced soon, Svendsen said.
