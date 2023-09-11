It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since America was forever changed.
Twenty-two years since 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the Twin Towers and another in the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field thanks to the hero passengers on board.
Twenty-two years since the world lost 2,977 people from 93 nations. Over 3,000 children lost parents in the attacks.
Because it’s been 22 years, however, it seems that memorials for those victims are coming less frequent every year. And I find that a real shame.
If you were alive when it happened, you’ll never forget where you were when you heard the news. I was in my high school journalism class. As word spread that morning we rolled a TV into the classroom and watched all day as information was revealed.
I remember crying, feeling so lost and confused. No one moved for the entire day. The world literally stopped turning, everywhere. Baseball games were cancelled, airports were closed for the first time in history. No one knew what to do or even what to expect in the coming days.
Remember how united the country was though? Police and rescue workers from around the country took a leave of absence from their jobs and traveled to New York City to help recover bodies from the twisted remnants of the Twin Towers. Blood donations across the U.S. surged in the weeks after 9/11.
Relief funds were set up for victims and their families. Every home in the country planted an American flag in their front yard. People lined up to become soldiers and go fight for our country abroad.
I want that America back. We are so divided right now about everything from race and religion to sexuality differences. Politics don’t help.
What’s the answer to get that America back? Honestly, I’m not sure. But we can each do our part.
See a post you don’t like on social media? Scroll on. Don’t become a keyboard warrior and attack people just because you don’t agree with them.
Be a good neighbor. If you don’t know your neighbors, I encourage you to whip up a batch of brownies, walk out your front door and knock on theirs. Get to know them. Encourage them.
In fact encourage every person you meet. Every time I go through the drive thru of a fast food restaurant I look the person in the window in the eye and ask them how their day is going.
You’d be surprised how many times they’re shocked that I’m asking about them and not complaining about how long it took them to bring me my order or something like that.
It’s the little things like that that will help us get back to that America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.