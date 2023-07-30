I ran across a quote the other day that struck me. It first captured my attention because it appeared across an image of Morgan Freeman, who happens to be one of my favorite actors.
The quote read, “Just because I disagree with you, does not mean that I hate you. We need to relearn that in our society.”
Reading it made me pause for a moment before I quickly chose to share it on my Facebook page, probably one of places where people need to read it the most would see it.
When did it become acceptable to just be flat out rude to other people? My mom taught me the adage, “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” I’ve also strived to teach that to my daughters as I raise them.
If you are a part of any “residents talking” groups on Facebook then you already know what I’m talking about. Social media seems to have given everyone an incorrect perspective of “freedom of speech.”
While the First Amendment protects us from government censorship, remember that social media platforms are private companies. Therefore they can censor whatever they want. Enter the Zuckerberg-Musk battle, or rather Facebook vs. Twitter.
It’s nothing to log on and see someone bashing a “bad” driver, a business that they think did them wrong or something with the school system. Any they aren’t shy with the words they use by any means.
But listen with this grain of salt — there are two sides to every story. When someone posts online, you’re only hearing one side of the situation. As a media outlet, it is our job to vet out all sides of disagreements.
Take for example reporter Matt Smith’s most recent expose on the disagreement between the Keene mayor and city council. An email comes into our office telling one side of the story. Our job as journalists is to reach out to the other side and get their view point as well. Matt is an excellent reporter who handles unbiased reports wonderfully for us.
Keep in mind also, as business owners and social media managers, you are representing the business on their social media pages. When I post to Cleburne Times-Review‘s Facebook or Instagram, I am posting as the Times-Review, not as Monica Faram. Whatever I’m saying is being attributed to the paper, not me.
So it’s not wise to get in a “word battle” with customers on a business page, especially when you’re posting as the business.
My mom and I run a Burleson moms group that has almost 13,000 members, all women in Johnson County and mostly Burleson. And as we all know, women tend to be opinionated and quite frankly catty at some times.
We had to resort to lots and lots of rules about what you can and cannot post, as well as requiring admin approval for any posts. Some balk at the rules, but it is our No. 1 priority to make it a safe place for people, unlike some of the other groups.
I say all this to just remind you of one thing — be mindful of your words, whether spoken or typed. You never know who might see them and how long they might follow you.
