Grandparents often can be heavily involved in shaping the lives of their grandchildren. Part of this may include speaking to them about drugs, peer pressure and how to stay safe. These are meaningful conversations to have.
Drug education and prevention works. It can help someone make informed and responsible choices, potentially avoiding dangerous situations. Resources like the Seniors’ Guide to Fentanyl and local drug education campaigns in Texas are valuable.
It helps fill the vacuum with factual information and makes speaking about the topic much more manageable. When talking to your grandkids about drugs, peer pressure, and fentanyl, keep things age-appropriate and use language that is easy for a child or teen to understand. There are different ways to discuss the topic depending on their age.
When speaking to teens or young adults, ask open-ended questions like: What do you know about fentanyl? Or What are your thoughts on drug use? Are you concerned about someone offering you drugs?
Share personal experiences and examples of peer pressure and how it was managed. While the approaches to peer pressure are much different today because of social media, the practical methods of handling or avoiding it can still be applied.
Teens can often experience significant peer pressure online through their social media platforms. Social media also glorifies drug and alcohol use.
Please encourage them to speak to their parents or caregivers and help them create a trusting environment with the people they live with. Get them to ask questions and voice their opinions, as this becomes the best way to share ideas and gain knowledge.
Illegally produced fentanyl comes in many different forms. The powdered version of the drug is mixed with cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, which creates unintentional overdose. It is also made into pills that mimic prescription pain medication.
Illegal pills are easily purchased on social media platforms. Drug dealers will use code words and emojis to advertise products, often targeting young people. There are significant risks when using illegal drugs and counterfeit pills.
In Texas, between 2020 and 2022, over 90 percent of all overdose deaths were due to fentanyl occurring among people ages 18 to 44. It is estimated that five Texans die on average daily from fentanyl poisoning.
These conversations about the risks of illegal drugs, how to manage peer pressure, and how to avoid dangerous situations go a long way. Young people benefit from effective drug education, and grandparents can play a significant role.
