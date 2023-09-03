Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Johnson, south central Denton, eastern Tarrant, northwestern Ellis and western Dallas Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 538 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series of strong thunderstorms across the Metroplex. The strongest storm was near Waxahachie, moving south at 5 mph. Two outflow boundaries are racing towards each other and may cause additional development and gusty winds. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Dallas, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Euless, Desoto, Bedford, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Keller, Coppell, Duncanville, Hurst, Lancaster, Waxahachie, and Farmers Branch. This includes the following highways... Interstate 35E between mile markers 397 and 451. Interstate 20 between mile markers 452 and 470. Interstate 30 between mile markers 28 and 48. Interstate 45 between mile markers 279 and 284. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH