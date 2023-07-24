Dear Editor,
Please share this invitation with your readers …
Inasmuch as Johnson County has a large number of combat veterans and surely has a large number of Purple Heart Recipients, the American Legion Auxiliary Units 50 Cleburne and 426 Alvarado together with The American Legion Posts 50 Cleburne, 426 Alvarado have joined together to recognize and honor purple heart recipients in Johnson County.
They are extending an invitation to residents of Johnson County that received a Purple Heart Medal due to combat injury and their families to join them at Cleburne Post 50 at 313 W. Chambers on Aug. 7 between 4-6 p.m. for punch and snacks and to receive a thanks and recognitions.
You are invited to wear your medal proudly or bring it to display along with other military memorabilia to display and share with patriotic members and guests.
Please call 817-645-6053 or 817-475-2885 for additional information.
Thank you,
Marty Peters
ALA Unit 50 PR Chairman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.