After two special called sessions, our legislators passed what they consider to be property tax relief for homeowners. On the November ballot, the voters will decide on a proposed way to offset M&O cost for school districts combined with an increase in the deduction of value on a homestead, currently $40,000 increasing to $100,000 base value.
I guess the irony of all of this is that we taxpayers have another underfunded mandate when legislators demanded that said school districts shall provide security officers on all educative properties but yet send insufficient money, again. Lawmakers rob Peter to pay Paul in regards to M&O savings we may have incurred by increasing taxpayer costs in other areas; just a taxpayer’s opinion.
Regards
Rick Bailey
Cleburne
