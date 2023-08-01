Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35... ...A NEW RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF I-35... The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity, hot temperatures, and moderate winds, which is in effect from 1 PM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Along and west of the I-35 corridor. * TIMING...Today and Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Ranging from 104 to 110. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&