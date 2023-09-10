The sign outside the Wright Plaza shop reads Sleepy Read still but the gallery now serves as home to Pam Yarborough Originals as well as works by other area artists.
“This, I’ve had the gallery for five years, used to be Sleepy Read’s place,” Yarborough said. “He would paint in here and it was all just his work. As he got older his son asked if I wanted to come in and paint with him. Then, after he passed away, I took it over.”
For Yarborough it’s about diversity and culturally enriching Cleburne.
“I try to keep them local, but that’s why I moved in a lot of different artists,” Yarborough said.
Yarborough, originally from Dublin, started painting as a teenager.
“My mom painted and we painted together,” Yarborough said. “Then I got busy doing teenage things but later, when my kids got older, I got back into it and have been painting seriously for about eight years.”
She and her husband moved to Cleburne 19 years ago and run Lifecycle Biotechnologies.
Painting proves relaxing yet expressive, Yarborough answered when asked to define art’s purpose.
“I also like to find out what other people enjoy, see it through their eyes,” Yarborough said. “It’s fun to see people interact with art whether it’s mine or someone else’s. That’s why I like to have different styles and artists in the gallery, because different people are attracted to different types of art.”
The results of such people watching often surprise.
“Often it’s a case of you wouldn’t expect this person to like this type of art versus something else,” Yarborough said. “I like seeing that.”
One eye catching canvas — one of Yarborough’s works it turns out — depicts a group of women passing by Cafe du Monde in New Orleans.
“I used several pictures from photographs in painting this,” Yarborough said as she pointed out details. “I liked how this girl’s hands were moving, which serves as an eye magnet leading into the painting. While this girl here sort of leads out of the painting and moves you to the next painting.”
Joshua artist John Saunders agreed.
“It’s good,” Saunders said of Yarborough’s painting. “It’s not boring to look at. There’s a lot going on there.”
Saunders, who was born in Albuquerque and grew up in California, is one of several artists with works displayed at Yarborough’s gallery.
“I like painting cowboys and horses,” Yarborough replied when asked to describe his style. “I’ve done realistic, but they’re no fun. I don’t think most of my work is 100 % realistic. There’s some, oh, artistic license there because you have to go with what’s inside you.”
True to form, several of Saunder’s works on display and sale look quite realistic while others — Day glo hued horses, for example — impart takes more abstract.
“As a kid growing up in the coast of California, I watched the horses coming in through the morning fog,” Saunders said. “This fascinated me and years later this memory would become my inspiration for my unique style of painting horses in fog.”
Saunders credits inspiration to his grandparents on his father’s side and his mother all of whom dabbled in art. Saunders began his career sculpting, working with wood and bronze before moving on to other mediums.
A bust he carved of Johnny Cash appeared in Cash’s “Hurt” video and now calls the Johnny Cash Museum home.
“I met him many times,” Saunders said of Cash. “He was a cool guy. I still have the canceled check he gave me.”
A blue ribbon winning baker as well, Saunders’ artwork has shown at galleries throughout the southwest and been sanctioned by companies and filmmakers.
Saunders joked that he and his wife moved from Albuquerque to Joshua a few years ago just as a huge snowstorm hit the Metroplex.
“Just out driving around,” Saunders said when asked how he found Yarborough’s gallery. “Actually, we came into town to pay our property taxes and I saw it. I live for galleries and art museums and have been to tons of them. I get inspired by seeing different artists.”
From such inspiration, Saunders creates his own personal and unique art.
“I’m obsessed with art,” Saunders said in explaining his raison detre. “It’s just inside of me. It’s what I do. I don’t know what I’d do otherwise or that I could do anything else.”
Yarborough points out another series of paintings, paintings JN Long Cultural Arts Center artists created from photographs taken by JN Long’s camera club. Others associated with JN Long composed poems related to the photos and paintings, Yarborough added.
“We highlight their events and they highlight ours,” Yarborough said. “The more the better when it comes to art and galleries. We like having them and Yuri Trushin and Red Horse Art Gallery in Cleburne. I’d love to see more because it brings art, creativity and culture to Cleburne.
Yarborough’s gallery is open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment.
For information, visit readfineartgallery.com, pamyarborough.com or call 817-556-1237.
For information on Saunders, visit johnsaundersartist.weebly.com or email johnsaunders29@yahoo.com.
