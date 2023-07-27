Although newly hired Cleburne ISD Superintendent Coby Kirkpatrick has already made the rounds around town, Monday’s meet-and-greet provided the first occasion for him and community members to get to know one another properly. The casual affair also marked Kirkpatrick’s first official public event as the district’s new superintendent.
A steady line of district, city, county officials and area resident well wishers and curious wound through Cleburne High School’s Sting Bistro to congratulate Kirkpatrick and his family. Cleburne Head Football Coach Jim Woodard and Offensive Coordinator Tyler Gessner presented Kirkpatrick with a Yellow Jackets football helmet as a welcoming gift while other district teachers lined up behind them to meet their new superintendent.
“I’m excited,” Kirkpatrick said. “I signed my contract with the district then headed straight to Austin for three days of training so this is my first day actually in the district as superintendent.”
The Cleburne ISD board of trustees unanimously voted July 19 to name Kirkpatrick the new superintendent. That vote occurred 21 days after board members named Kirkpatrick the lone finalist for the position and makes him CISD’s 21st superintendent since the district’s 1883 founding.
Previously, Kirkpatrick served at Burleson ISD since 2014, most recently as chief of schools. While at BISD, Kirkpatrick also served as director of human resources and executive director of human resources and student services.
A graduate of Texas Christian University and Tarleton State University, Kirkpatrick began his education career in 1990 as an athletic trainer and teacher at Fort Worth ISD. Kirkpatrick moved on to White Settlement ISD in 1998 where he served 16 years as an athletic trainer and teacher and later as a vice principal and principal.
CISD board member Jason Tennison named experience and character when asked what stood out about Kirkpatrick during the selection process.
“He is brimming full of energy,” Tennison said. “He’s spent a lot of years in education, has skins on the wall and he’s had success at every stop he’s made.”
Such is the impression, Tennison said, shared by fellow board members as well as others.
“In doing our background checks during the selection process, everyone in the other communities he’s served in had nothing but great things to say about him,” Tennison said. “When you combine that with the energy he has, that just made him stand out.”
So far, so good, Tennison said of Kirkpatrick’s nascent tenure.
“Excited to see that he’s doing what he said he was going to do,” Tennison said. “Which means, he said he was going to come in to listen and learn before doing anything. So, he’s brought a sense of humility and kindness through coming in and just wanting to get to know everyone and listen to the successes and challenges we have as a district.”
Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain said he met Kirkpatrick briefly a couple of weeks ago at The Depot and looks forward to getting to know him better.
“I’m excited about the new opportunities Dr. Kirkpatrick’s arrival brings to the district and Cleburne,” Cain said. “From what I’ve heard so far he already understands a lot of the traditions and heritage of Cleburne.
“As a Yellow Jacket alumni myself, I’m looking forward to what he brings to the table, to seeing him out in the community and to working with him and the district from the city’s side.”
For Cleburne resident Peter Svendsen, a strong proponent of the Cleburne Education Foundation, the reception afforded his first opportunity to meet Kirkpatrick.
“I haven’t had the chance to meet him yet,” Svendsen said as he joined the reception line. “But I’ll tell you what, we have an excellent school board and I believe in them. So, if this is the guy they’ve selected for our community, I endorse him wholeheartedly and look forward to getting to know him.”
Haley Walker, who will begin her teaching career in Cleburne ISD this year, was a student in White Settlement when Kirkpatrick was a campus administrator.
“Being new to Cleburne there’s so many unknowns and knowing only two people in the district I was a little scared,” she said. “When hearing Cleburne was getting a new superintendent I was a little worried, especially with it being my first year here. Once the email came and Dr. Kirkpatrick was announced I was so excited! I called my dad and friends back home and they were so excited, too.
“Dr. K was one of my administrators back in my younger days at White Settlement! The entire Kirkpatrick family is amazing. Cleburne is so lucky to have him! His smile is contagious and his energy is never ending. I can’t wait for the year to begin and everyone to get to know the Dr. K that I grew up with.”
Kirkpatrick appeared as thrilled to be joining CISD as reception attendees were to meet him.
“This is a neat place,” Kirkpatrick said of Cleburne. “This community has greatness and it’s been amazing to see the welcoming aspect and family-oriented nature of the district and town. Everyone I’ve met speaks of great things happening in both and I’m beyond excited to be able to do my part to tap into that greatness to see what we can do.”
With the upcoming school year mere weeks away, Kirkpatrick joked that periods of rest will be nonexistent.
“Principals are already working,” Kirkpatrick said. “Master schedules are being worked out. People are still being hired. We’re moving furniture, have construction going on. But give us another week or two and we’ll be fully ready for the kids to come in for the new year.”
Of his alma mater, Kirkpatrick sported a purple TCU lanyard, Kirkpatrick expressed excitement as well.
“Frogs all the way baby!” Kirkpatrick said. “Every time Frogs.”
