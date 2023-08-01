The Cleburne City Council approved an extension for University Drive and called for a special election during their July 25 meeting.
More accurately, council members approved a development agreement with Forestar Development for the construction of University Drive from West Henderson Street to Surry Place Drive.
The agreement helps coordinate the interests and participation of multiple developments and property owners with the city’s participation costs to total $3,169,897.
“This plan has been on our thoroughfare masterplan as a critical and key gateway toward the southern part of our community for a long time,” Mayor Scott Cain said. “It will bring desperately needed relief around the Smith Middle School area.”
Through partnership between the city and developers, construction of the roadway will come in a timely manner at significant saving, Cleburne Public Works Director Jeremy Hutt said.
Forestar Development is developing the Legado subdivision, a 147-acre subdivision of about 500 single family lots located south of West Henderson Street and east of Mayfield Drive.
Council earlier approved the preliminary plat for the project and infrastructure building for phase 1 is nearing completion, Hutt said.
A portion of the planned University Drive extension will run through the Legado subdivision.
The extension will be a four-lane divided parkway with turn lanes and a landscaped median. One side will feature a 10-foot wide trail while the other will feature sidewalks.
“University Drive will eventually tie South Nolan River Road to West Henderson Street, providing a much-needed alternative north and south route for traffic in the area, and relieving traffic on South Nolan River Road,” Hutt said.
The Cleburne/Forestar Development agreement means that the section from West Henderson Street to Surry Place Drive will be built with one design and one construction team, Hutt said. Construction, expected to occur within 18 months, will come quicker as well, Hutt said, as it will occur in two phases rather than multiple small sections as development occurs.
The entire roadway will be built according to city standards. Forestar Development will receive impact fee credits for the portion they build within their subdivision.
November election
Council approved a Nov. 7 special election for the purpose of electing a Single Member District 3 council member.
Current SMD 3 Councilman Mike Mann decided not to seek reelection earlier this year. Two residents filed to run for the seat in the city’s regular May 6 election. Candidate Joseph Mims won that race but declined the seat because of work issues.
Mann, to avoid a vacancy through the interim, agreed to remain on the council through November’s election.
Johnson County will conduct a Constitutional amendment election the same day.
“At the city’s request, the county elections administrator has prepared an agreement for the administration of the city’s election,” Cleburne City Secretary Ivy Peterson said.
Doing so maintains consistency and accessibility in voting practices, polling places and election procedure to better assist voters of Cleburne, Peterson said.
The estimated cost of the special election totals $21,000.
