Jackets Head Baseball Coach Ross Taylor will be leading the lineup Thursday night as the 2023 Cleburne High School Homecoming Parade Marshal.
Taylor, who is celebrating his 40th year as an educator, is being honored by the CHS Ex-Students Association along with Coming Home Queen Vicki Whitehouse Svendsen, CHS Class of 1968 and Wall of Fame Inductee Dale Hannah, Class of 1973.
The Homecoming Parade will begin at 6 p.m. from the high school where it will head east on Harlin before turning south on Woodard to loop around the Wheat Middle School campus. The final leg of the route will have the parade turning north at the intersection of Woodard and Colonial, ending back at the high school.
“It is wonderful to be honoring a member of the CHS faculty in our committee’s selection of Ross Taylor as Parade Marshal,” said Ex-Students Association Homecoming Committee member Shaylynn McDonald. “The ongoing success of the Jackets baseball program, under his leadership, has generated a lot of excitement and pride at the high school and in our community through the years.”
Taylor has been a member of the CHS team since 1997, as head baseball coach and a teacher in the Social Studies department. As he begins his 27th season with the Jackets—and 33rd as a head baseball coach—his record stands at 735-296-4 with 23 trips to the playoffs.
“I had 115 career wins when I came to Cleburne,” Taylor said. “Now I’m past 700. It’s been wonderful to celebrate each of those milestones with some great and remarkable players and teams. There is a lot of passion for Jackets baseball in Cleburne, and a lot of pride that comes with that.”
A member of Amarillo’s Caprock High School Class of 1973, Taylor is missing his 50th reunion and school Homecoming to be a part of Cleburne’s festivities. His baseball career with the Caprock Longhorns continued into college, starting at Rose State in Oklahoma City, where he was captain of the 1976 Raiders team, earning Oklahoma Junior College All-Conference and All-Region honors.
He continued his playing career at Eastern Oregon University where he was a member of the 1977 and 1978 Evergreen Conference championship teams. In 1978 he led the EOU Mounties with a .388 batting average and was the Conference leader in walks and on-base percentages.
Taylor received a Bachelor of Science degree in education and social studies at EOU, where he coached for two years before moving to San Diego to coach at United States International University. He began his high school teaching and coaching career with Amarillo ISD in 1984, which included assistant baseball and football positions at his high school alma mater.
In 1990, he was named head baseball coach at Canyon Randall High School, where he served for six years, including one year as an assistant principal.
Since coming to Cleburne in 1997, Taylor has had 14 teams receive state ranking including the 2018 Jackets who were also nationally ranked—and went on to finish 9th in the state and 36th nationwide. Through 26 seasons with Taylor at the helm, the Jackets have achieved 11 District Championships, two Bi-District finalist titles, they were the Area Finalists on three occasions and were Regional Quarterfinalists in 2003, 2006, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2022.
Cleburne has advanced to the Regional Semifinals four times, were Regional Finalists in 2013 and took the Regional Championship in 2004 and 2012. The Jackets were State Semifinalists in 2004 and in 2012 were State Finalists.
Taylor has received District Coach of the Year honors over 13 seasons and has achieved All-County Coach of the Year honors ten times. In 2006 he was selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association to lead the 4A and 5A North All-Star Teams.
In the face of thirteen 20-win seasons and eight 30-win seasons, leading Taylor’s points of pride is the $50,000 that has been awarded to CHS team members, who have continued their baseball careers at the college level, through the Ty Taylor Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of his late son, Ty, who was a baseball standout at CHS and in college.
Accompanying Taylor in tonight’s parade will be his wife, Kemi. Their daughter, Kayla Taylor Wynn, followed in her father’s footsteps in becoming a teacher and coach. The Taylor’ also have four grandchildren.
