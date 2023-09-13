After being crowned Cleburne High School Football Sweetheart in 1967, Vicki Whitehouse Svendsen is Yellow Jacket royalty once again as the 2023 CHS Ex-Students Association Coming Home Queen.
Svendsen will be among the Ex-Students Association honorees to preside over this week’s Homecoming festivities, along with Wall of Fame Inductee Dale Hannah, CHS Class of 1971. Jackets Head Baseball Coach Ross Taylor will be first in line as Homecoming Parade Marshal.
Svendsen, who is a member of the CHS Class of 1968, served as Addams House secretary and was active in numerous student activities and organizations, from choir to Future Teachers of America.
“I loved high school — every year of it,” Svendsen said. “I had a wonderful group of friends and as a senior it felt like we ruled the school. We did everything — I was ‘Mame’ in the senior play, and it was so special to be chosen football sweetheart.”
Svendsen continues to cherish the opportunity provided to her by Cleburne Rotary Club to attend Girls State, providing a week of learning and involvement in state government.
“We had wonderful teachers and the House System that was in place provided the opportunity to know not just your classmates but all the students in your particular House — those who were older and younger than you,” she said. “It was like being part of a big support group. My two kids were raised on stories about my high school years and how great they were.”
Following graduation, Svendsen enrolled in Texas Christian University. Her father, Cleburne physician Dr. William Whitehouse, graduated from TCU as did numerous cousins. After several semesters at TCU, Svendsen transferred to Brigham Young University, where she continued her studies in education.
It was there that she and a very nice young man and fellow BYU student Peter Svendsen were introduced by mutual friends. That courtship led to marriage in 1970.
Long before the phrase “Power Couple” was coined, the Svendsens were just that as Peter — with Vicki right by his side — began what continues to be a remarkable career in the music industry in the areas of marketing and promotion.
While working for his father in the auto parts industry, Peter Svendsen had come to know Mike Curb, who at that time was president of MGM Records, which included producing for a unique Utah-based singing group known as The Osmonds. Curb was interested in the energy, talent and abilities he saw in Peter Svendsen — as a future member of his team.
“Mike kept asking Peter to come work for him in Los Angeles,” Vicki Svendsen said. “When he asked for the third time, we said OK and went to L.A. for a visit. He wanted Peter to work in marketing and we jumped in, moving to Atlanta to work for MGM Records.”
It was during their Thanksgiving visit to Cleburne that the Svendsens were informed that MGM had been bought out by Polydor Records. Curb decided he would launch his own label, which proved to be a successful move for him — and Peter and Vicki.
Their visit to Cleburne became a permanent stay as Peter Svendsen joined the staff at radio station KCLE while working independent promotions throughout Texas for the Curb record label involving such artists as Eddy Arnold, The Bellamy Brothers, Marie Osmond and Hank Williams Jr.
“We came back to Cleburne in 1973,” Vicki Svendsen said. “We had just moved to Atlanta and were barely unpacked. But it was great coming back. When I went to Utah, and lived there after we married, I never thought I would be back. But Peter loved Cleburne and loved my family here.”
After several years working with radio program directors throughout Texas in promoting a growing list of country and western recording artists, the Svendsens decided to go their own way in the music industry.
“In his work, Peter also met lots of artists with good songs not getting any attention because of the label’s focus on big names, rather than breakout artists,” Vicki Svendsen said. “We decided he should start his own business, as an independent producer. His contacts at major radio stations were a big plus. It was exciting for us as he began working with artists he believed in and producing their records.”
Vicki Svendsen had her own roles in their new endeavor — which reflected her knowledge and insight into the business. She would often accompany her husband on junkets to major entertainment areas to check out new talent, while also assisting in day-to-day office operations. She also worked closely with radio stations to track the air play of the artists they were producing and promoting.
“Vicki has been an integral part of our life in the music industry, in our family, in every aspect of our lives together,” Peter Svendsen said. “She helped establish our business, side-by-side with me, working alongside me. She has been a supportive partner in every endeavor — she’s always been right there — waist-deep in everything we’ve done. It’s been a wonderful life.”
That life has included being the proud parents of two Cleburne Yellow Jackets, Christian, a member of the Class of 1989, and Katy, who graduated in 1994. Their daughter married fellow Cleburne Yellow Jacket Todd Butler, Class of 1993. The Svendsens also have seven grandchildren.
Vicki Svendesen’s reputation as an involved student who loved her years at CHS, has continued into her adult life.
“As a kid, with a father on the medical staff at Johnson County Memorial Hospital, when they began the Candy Striper junior volunteer program, I decided to get involved,” she said. “That was how I spent my high school summers. Community service was engrained in me at an early age.
“I followed in my mother’s footsteps as an involved mom. I was a leader in PTA, a room mother and an involved parent. I didn’t want to miss a thing.”
Her community involvement reflects that. Among her favorite memories as a member of Friendship Circle of King’s Daughters from 1974-2020 was the series of murals they painted in the pediatric wing of Johnson County Memorial Hospital.
“I loved being a member of this very active Circle,” she said. “I loved the 20 years we hosted a Spaghetti Supper during football season. Everyone would stop by to eat — then head to the game.”
Her involvement in the annual Ducky Derby fundraising event to revitalize and beautify a route along the West Buffalo Creek Trail from the Wilson Street bridge to Hulen Park is another favorite.
“That was very dear to my heart,” she said. “Everybody looked forward to it as part of our community’s Spring Flint event. We were able to build an arbor and do some major landscaping. The Ducky Derby was great — it was lots of fun to organize that little bitty race, that resulted in a lot of improvements for that area along Buffalo Creek.”
The Svendsens' reputation as a power couple is also reflected in their involvement in Christmas in Action, organizing one-day home improvement initiatives for elderly, single-parent and disabled residents.
“She was right there with me on those workdays,” Peter Svendsen said. “I’d look over and she would be tackling a wall with her paint scraper or trimming trees.”
Their latest endeavor is their involvement with the Cleburne Education Foundation’s annual Nashville Lights fundraiser in bringing Texas and Nashville songwriters in to help raise funds for classroom grants and related projects benefiting CISD students and schools. Vicki loves combining her years of involvement with the country music industry — including the stars behind the songs — with her support of education.
As she prepares for her newest activity, that of Coming Home Queen, Svendsen admits she’s still surprised by the news.
“I first thought it was a joke,” she said. “I was — and still am — quite surprised. I went to my Addams House Reunion several weeks ago and it was so much fun seeing everyone. I was and will always be a Cleburne Yellow Jacket through and through — all the way.”
Homecoming celebrations begin Thursday with the Homecoming Parade at 6 p.m., followed by the Community Pep Rally in the Jeff D. Cody Arena at CHS, in which the alumni honorees and nominees for CHS Homecoming Queen will be presented. Due to ongoing drought conditions and in compliance with the burn ban in place, the traditional Homecoming Bonfire will not be staged. In its place, the CHS Student Council is sponsoring an evening of family fun in the form of food trucks, carnival booths and activities and inflatable structures, with proceeds benefiting public schools in Maui that have been impacted by the recent wildfires.
The Ex-Students Association honorees will also be recognized Friday evening in 6:30 p.m. ceremonies at Jacket Stadium before the Homecoming football game.
