Sunday brought much needed rain and slight relief from scorching August temps, Johnson County officials said, but failed to mitigate ongoing wildfire potentials.
“It’s great that we got a little bit of rain,” Commissioner Mike White said during the court’s Monday meeting. “But don’t start building fires yet. It’s still too dry.”
Sentiments Commissioner Larry Woolley echoed.
“The county’s burn ban is still in effect contrary to anything you might have seen on social media,” Woolley said.
County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore updated commissioners on the threat of wildfires ongoing.
“It’s interesting to come talk to you about the significant wildfire danger that we face a day after we got some rain,” Moore said. “But make no mistake, the wildfire danger for our area, despite the rain, still remains extremely high.”
Throughout summer, area firefighters have spent much time battling such wildfires.
“We’ve had 57 grass fires since Aug. 1 alone,” Moore said. “We’re averaging two grass fires a day, which is significant for our county as it’s impactful to our resources and impactful to the individuals fighting those fires because of the heat.”
Most of those, as well as fires earlier in the summer, could have been avoided, Moore added.
“Most have been man-caused fires on some level,” Moore said. “They weren’t naturally occurring because of lightning strikes or things like that.”
Of those fires caused by people, some were unintentional, Moore said, though illegal burning under the burn ban caused many as well.
Moore elaborated on why high fire dangers remain.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures soil moisture down to two feet, provides useful, but not enough information, he said.
“It’s a good indication, but it doesn’t tell us how big a fire might get, what it might look like and its behavior,” Moore said. “We evaluate it because the state relies on it for burn bans and other issues, but we only put so much stock in it.”
All the same, North Texas index numbers remain extremely high indicating high danger for wildfires.
In addition to the KBDI, Moore said his office monitors additional fuel moisture data. One being dead and dying fuels, such as dead grass and felled trees, another being live fuels.
Sunday’s rain provided little or no mitigation to either.
“The dead and dying fuels are called 1-hour fuels because it literally takes about one hour for them to dry out,” Moore said. “Once that moisture blows off the surface they’re ready to burn again.”
Short of sustained rainfall over a good period of time, such is the case, Moore said. Sunday’s rains only totaled 1/2 inch in Cleburne, 6/10 inch in Godley and less in the county’s eastern sector, far too little to have made significant impact.
More important are live fuels.
“Dead and dying fuels will get a fire started but the live fuels, basically green things that will burn, keep the fire going and contribute toward making major fires,” Moore said. “With moisture levels so low now, that contributes to [live fuels] that will readily burn and turn into significantly larger wildfires potentially.”
Moore referenced too energy release components, or ERCs, which determine the amount of energy available to burn per square footage in BTUs.
“Anytime you have high ERCs it means a fire is going to release a bunch of heat, which further contributes to a fire’s spread,” Moore said.
ERC levels remain high in Johnson County, which also contributes to the continued burn ban status.
Moore discussed resources available through the Texas Forest Service and partnerships with area counties in case of large fires.
He and commissioners urged all residents to continue cation and to heed the burn ban.
Commissioner Rick Bailey said he and fellow commissioners stand ready to assist in cases of wildfires with bulldozers and other equipment but added that the use of such requires a disaster declaration filed by County Judge Chris Boedeker and that consent is required from landowners before county equipment can be taken on to their land.
Solemn occasion
In remembrance of the 2.977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, during the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil, Boedeker proclaimed Sept. 11 as 9-11 Remembrance Day in Johnson County and called upon residents to treat the day as one of remembrance and service to others.
Marty Peters of Cleburne’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 50 said Cleburne American Legion members plan to honor 911 dispatchers throughout the county that day for their hard and tireless efforts toward keeping us safe.
Peters made a request of parents and grandparents as well.
“I urge all of you to tell your children, your grandchildren about what went on at that time 22 years ago,” Peters said. “Because, if we forget history, we repeat history. As our grandparents made sure we did not forget Pearl Harbor, it is now our duty to remember the events of Sept. 11 and share them with our young people.”
Boedeker also proclaimed Antique Alley Event days in Johnson County in honor of next month’s Antique Alley event.
Grandview business owner Nita Redmon, a longtime volunteer and coordinator of the event, which began in 1999 and involved Grandview and Cleburne, started out as a sidewalk sale and a scattering of yard sales. Antique Alley now stretches almost 100 miles and includes two counties and multiple cities. The event, Redmon and Boedeker said, spurs tourism and economic activity aplenty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.