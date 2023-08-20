The proposed budget as submitted by Johnson County Judge Chris Boedeker on Tuesday retains a 7.2% property tax cut rate.
The budget, if approved, will decrease property tax rates from this year’s 41.5 cents per $100 of property valuation to 38.5 cents per $100.
Had the court included a proposed step payment salary plan for county law enforcement officials, which would cost about $796,000 in the upcoming budget year, the proposed tax rate would have to have been increased to 39 cents per $100.
The county’s new budget year begins Oct. 1. Commissioners will officially vote on the proposed budget on Sept. 5 and the proposed tax rate on Sept. 11.
After some discussion during their Monday meeting, Boedeker and the commissioners decided to leave the proposed tax rate at 38.5 cents.
Boedeker added that $500,000, included in the proposed budget, has been set aside for possible funding of setting up a step program for law enforcement officers at some point during the upcoming fiscal year.
“We’re supportive of the [step program] but want to do it in the right way,” Boedeker said. “Nearly $800,000 for salary increases is a big request. So we need a slow, measured implementation. We want to hire an outside consultant to run the numbers on the program to ensure we have the right policies implemented and surety that we’re doing it the right way.”
To keep the proposed tax cut unchanged, commissioners decreased a COLA proposed for all county employees from 6% to 5%.
Johnson County Sheriff Adam King argued that step programs are common among many law enforcement agencies. They’re needed, he said, in order to help the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the county constables offices stay competitive and retain employees.
The hope, King said, is to cut down on instances of officers leaving the county for higher paying law enforcement jobs in cities and school districts.
Commissioner Rick Bailey voiced support of the program on one hand, but caution on the other.
“It’s not so much opposition to the step plan as it is that we’ve got to make sure this will be sustainable going forward,” Bailey said. “Because it’s not just next year, it’s perpetual. They put on a badge and a gun and protect us and deserve every cent they can get, but we have to be frugal too.
“I have the utmost respect for our law enforcement officers, and this court has demonstrated that through the years through purchasing equipment and raises. But, we also have 800 plus other county employees that we also need to look out for.”
Bailey argued that although the county has done well over the past several years, the court needs to continue to budget conservatively and maintain a strong county reserve fund balance in case of future economic downturn or unexpected events.
Bailey also voiced concern over American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds, federally distributed funds to help governmental entities mitigate and/or cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson County paid for a new 911 call center, the salaries of several new employees, numerous equipment purchases, road work and distributions to several county charitable organizations and other groups with their allotment of funds.
“They’re are a lot of things we’ve been able to do the last two years that we wouldn’t have been able to if we hadn’t have got that ARPA money,” Bailey said.
It’s important to remember, Bailey said, that the county’s ARPA money is running out and that many of the recurring expenses funded by it, such as replacement of county vehicles, will return to being funded by the county’s general fund going forward.
Of the charitable organizations awarded funding, most have completed their projects or purchased their items requested.
A few, however, remain to be completed and the clock is ticking. Among others, those include Rio Vista and Blue Water Oaks, both of whom plan to build new or renovate their wastewater treatment plants, and Alvarado’s Helping Hands of Jesus, a project which calls for a new facility.
All ARPA funded projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Commissioners Larry Woolley and Bailey said issues facing Rio Vista, Blue Water Oaks and Helping Hands of Jesus appear to have been worked out and added that they are confident all three will be able to complete their projects by deadline.
All the same, commissioners on Monday approved a requirement that all outside agency ARPA projects not yet completed must be under contract and read to go by March 1 and completed by Sept. 30, 2026.
Of the county’s allotted ARPA money, about $1.9 million remains unallocated. Commissioners discussed possible uses for those funds on Monday but made no final decisions.
