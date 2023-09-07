Seven Godley High School students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous and Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.
Honored with the National Rural and Small Town Award were Godley High School seniors Owen Aramburu, Zackary Blincoe, Camden Flood, Jackson Harry, Jarret Ilich, Jacob Pempsell and Thomas Zach.
Zach also received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” Principal Kurtis Flood said. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”
The criteria for eligible students include:
- GPA of 3.5 or higher
- PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade
- Attend school in a rural area or small town or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino or Indigenous/Native
Eligible students are invited to apply on BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.
“It’s becoming increasingly hard for students to be ‘seen’ during the college recruitment process. We’re exceptionally proud of the National Recognition Programs for celebrating students who are at times overlooked but have shown their outstanding academic abilities,” said Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of BigFuture at College Board. “This is a benefit not only for students but also for colleges and universities committed to recruiting diverse and talented students.”
