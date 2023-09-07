Too often as a society, we fracture. Right now, there are so many fractured groups in society that I would dare say nobody could list them all. Jesus said in the Gospel of John 20 “I do not pray for these only, but also for those who believe in me through their word, 21 that they may all be one; even as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.”[1]
Jesus wanted us all to be one. Many would say that this idea is simply impossible. There are so many divergent ideologies and theologies that to be truly one is impossible. My response is to leave the impossible to God, He has a way with the universe that always seems to work.
But as for us mortals, what do we do? We first pray for God’s grace, as again this is huge undertaking. But second, we begin to see family instead of “ologies.” As Christians we should lead this movement. When we see people we do not like, we are supposed to look for God within that person, as His fingerprints are on us all. Yes, even the ruthless dictator from the part of the world you never heard of, he has God’s signature on him as well. God made us all, and though we may not always act like it, we have His image. If we begin to look at our enemies as those who need to be saved, as opposed to those who need to be conquered, we have taken a huge step to being one.
As Christians, we need to find our similarities, and understand and respect our differences. As a Catholic, I know that I hold different views on the faith than does a pastor from a protestant background. I can celebrate points of agreement, and respect those points we simply won’t agree upon. This means that we can work together on issues such as abolishing abortion, bringing God back to public schools, and making certain that religious choice and speech remain free.
The devil wants us separated, but God is bigger. Let us use that divine will to come together and work for His kingdom here on earth. Let us come together in charity and try to create that oneness in Christ that we see in scripture. Let us lead with love instead of aggression. It is only then that we will understand why the devil wanted us separated. Christians united in hope is a powerful force, one that cannot be defeated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.