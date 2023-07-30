As students prepare to head back to school in a couple weeks, several organizations are stepping up to provide free school supplies for local students.
Whether you are looking to donate supplies or pick some up for your children, there are multiple opportunities before school doors open.
Johnson County APPLES
The Johnson County APPLES Coalition is hosting their 15th annual back-to-school event from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Cleburne High School, 850 N. Nolan River Road.
“This event is designed to help with school supply resources,” APPLES Coalition member Barbara Yoder said. “Individuals and businesses come together to purchase these supplies. Volunteers and civic groups help with this event every year. Local nonprofits will be on hand to deliver information to the families as well.”
Supplies and backpacks are available for about 900 students. Parents should bring their ID and student birth certificates.
Cleburne Lions Club and the Cleburne Eye Clinic will be on hand to provide free eye screenings for students.
Target school districts for this help are Cleburne, Godley, Rio Vista, Keene and Joshua.
Like the JC APPLES on Facebook and help spread the word. For information, call 817-558-4848.
King’s Daughters Stuff the Bus
The King’s Daughters’ annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Kroger parking lot, 1617 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne.
All donated school supplies go into the School Supply Closet, which is actually a full-size classroom, and distributed to Cleburne ISD campuses. Students and families in need are assisted by school counselors and liaisons in obtaining supplies from the closet.
Suggested supplies for this year’s drive:
- 24-count Crayola crayons
- Washable markers
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks and liquid glue
- Fine tip black Sharpies
- Pocket folders with brads
- Scissors — blunt tip and regular
- Headphones — small size for pre-kindergarten through third grade
- Earbuds for older students
- Children’s underwear — small, medium and large
Santa Fe Trails collection
Santa Fe Trails Assisted Living and Memory Care is collecting school supplies for Adams Elementary School in Cleburne.
Supplies needed are:
- Elmer’s glue and glue sticks
- Fiskars scissors (blunt)
- Crayola washable markers, Crayola color pencils and Crayola crayons (24 count)
- No. 2 pencils (24 count)
- Plastic school box
- Large pink erasers
- Highlighters
Bring supplies to Santa Fe Trails, 402 S. Colonial Drive in Cleburne. Supplies will be collected through Aug. 10.
For information, call 817-645-0785.
Heritage Trails Back to School Bash
Heritage Trails Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is collecting donations for their Back to School Bash on Aug. 10.
Donations can be dropped off at 301 Lincoln Park Drive through Aug. 8. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10.
Festivities include backpacks with supplies, free haircuts, a water slide, sno cones, cotton candy, hot dogs, drinks, goodie bags and corn hole.
Haircuts will be provided by Steven Allen, Shannon Lackey, Tank Traylor and Tyrone Nunn.
Street Disciples giveaway
Street Disciples hosts a free family fun event from 10 a.m. to noon today at Burleson High School stadium.
One thousand loaded backpacks will be given away, as well as a raffle for two dirt bikes.
For information, text “FREE” to 817-677-6747.
Alvarado ISD Back-to-School Bash
An Alvarado ISD Back-to-School Bash, hosted by A Change 4 Christ and Tarrant Area Food Bank, is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Alvarado Junior High School, 1000 N. Cummings Drive.
Vaccinations are available, as well as school supplies and backpacks.
Grandview Back-to-School Fair
A free Back-to-School Fair in Grandview will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at the elementary school, 301 Zebra Parkway.
Free basic school supplies will be provided for all Grandview ISD students. Other activities include vision screenings, food, a blood drive, haircuts and more.
For a full supply list, visit grandviewisd.org.
Joshua Back to School Bash
Joshua ISD has partnered with the city of Joshua, the Joshua Area Chamber of Commerce, Joshua YMCA and local businesses to host a community-wide Back to School Bash and Community Market. Donate to the school supply drive and enjoy food, games and more.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Joshua YMCA, 1009 Joshua Station Blvd. in Joshua.
School supplies will not be distributed at the event. You can start donating school supplies now.
Drop-off locations are:
• State Farm — Jamye Kelley, 309 S. Broadway St.
• Farmers Insurance — Susan Loveless Agency, 100 N. Main St., Suite A
• Pinnacle Bank — Joshua Branch, 456 S. Broadway St.
• Dairy Queen, 109 N. Broadway St.
• Pathway, 427 N. Broadway St.
• Joshua YMCA, 1009 Joshua Station Blvd.
• Joshua City Hall, 101 S. Main St.
• Joshua ISD Administration Building, 310 18th St.
Activities will include vendors, food trucks, an obstacle course, outdoor games, free GroupEx class demos and more.
