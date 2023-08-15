What that newly minted Cleburne ISD Superintendent Coby Kirkpatrick were previously not a fan of Belinda Carlisle and company of “We Got The Beat” fame, he almost certainly is now.
“After [an interview with the CISD School Board], my wife and I went to No Frills in Burleson to eat,” Kirkpatrick said. “Soon as we sat down my phone rang. Well, it’s loud in there and the Go-Go’s were playing. I thought, ‘I can’t answer this here.’ So, I walked outside and it was [Board President Elizabeth Childress] saying congratulations and that they had named me as lone finalist for the new superintendent’s position.”
News Kirkpatrick hoped for but, beforehand, was unsure wether to expect.
None of the references he supplied the board called back to let him know they had been contacted for one thing.
“Saturday night rolled around and I hadn’t heard from any of them, so I thought maybe they went with someone else,” Kirkpatrick said.
His wife, Kirkpatrick joked, started crying during his second interview when asked questions by the board though in fairness, Kirkpatrick said he started crying upon learning he was the lone finalist later that same day.
In the end for Kirkpatrick it turned out a case of all’s well that ends well. Out of more than 50 who applied for the CISD superintendent position, Kirkpatrick was one of six chosen to be interviewed and ultimately the one chosen.
“My daughter’s birthday is July 28, which is the night I signed to work for Burleson ISD,” Kirkpatrick said. “My son’s birthday is July 19, which is the night I signed to work for Cleburne ISD, which is pretty cool.”
Kirkpatrick discussed his educational career and excitement over being in Cleburne during Thursday’s Cleburne Rotary Club luncheon.
School administration and superintendent jobs were the furthest things from his mind when he began.
“I started my career at Eastern Hills High School in 1991 as an athletic trainer and teacher,” Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick later performed the same duties to Brewer High School in White Settlement.
He’s a sports guy who loves teaching, Kirkpatrick replied when a superintendent asked after his interest in the administrative side of education.
But one thing led to another and Kirkpatrick soon found himself the principal of a school, a change in position that came with no small amount of anxiety.
“The super called and said she needed to see me at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning,” Kirkpatrick said. “That was the Wednesday before Thanksgiving break. Everybody knew she fired people at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. So I was sweating.”
Instead, Kirkpatrick went on to serve as principal and assistant principal for several schools in the state. One of those schools became among the highest performing in the district, a feat Kirkpatrick matched at his next school assignment.
An application sent by mistake — Kirkpatrick was showing a first-year teacher how to apply for jobs online — resulted in an unexpected offer to join the Burleson ISD staff.
One year in, the BISD superintendent congratulated Kirkpatrick on being named the district’s new director of human resources and student services.
Kirkpatrick joked that he had no idea what students services was.
“Every complaint, transportation, discipline, attendance, curriculum, she told me,” Kirkpatrick said. “If it has to do with a student, you’re over it.”
Kirkpatrick took on that role in addition to his earlier HR role and, after an assistant superintendent took another job, picked those duties up as well.
In that same mix, Kirkpatrick took on supervision of BISD’s 18 principals and 56 assistant principals and somehow managed to attend his daughter’s softball games and earn his doctorate.
A superintendent’s job appeared to be the next step.
“Some people apply all over and pick up their family and move,” Kirkpatrick said. “I didn’t want to do that. First of all, I love Johnson County. Secondly, I have grandchildren here and don’t want to miss out on that.”
Once the Cleburne job became available, however, Kirkpatrick said he applied without hesitation.
Cleburne, Kirkpatrick said, felt like home when he visited in 1988 to attend a cookout thrown by the family of his high school best friend’s college roommate.
Since applying for the job, Kirkpatrick said he and his wife have toured and spent much time in Cleburne.
“I think we’ve been to every Mexican restaurant in town,” Kirkpatrick joked. “There’s a lot of Mexican restaurants here. But we love Mexican food so that’s a good thing.”
So far, so good, Kirkpatrick said.
“This is a welcoming community,” Kirkpatrick said. “When I got hired it was, ‘Welcome to the Cleburne family.’
“Everyone I’ve met, every business and establishment I’ve been to has been very welcoming. I don’t have any doubt that everybody here wants what’s best for the kids in this town and that’s 100% sure in my mind. I haven’t stopped smiling since I’ve been here. Great things are happening here.”
Kirkpatrick, when asked by Rotarian Dan Taylor, proved less a fan of the state’s STAAR test, which he said, because of changes in application, scoring and other factors, fails to capture the entire picture.
“It’s like you’re told to practice for ping pong and get really good at it, but then they throw hockey rules at you,” Kirkpatrick said. “I do believe everyone should be held accountable for the expectations, but I also think the state is 100% trying to create an atmosphere where public schools fail. Because of one test on one day, if a child has a bad day, they’re deemed a failure, and who here hasn’t had a bad day?”
That said and the STAAR test being state required, the goal remains to secure CISD an A or B rating even though, Kirkpatrick said, such tests only reveal a small portion of a student’s abilities and potential.
“What I can tell you is we’re focused on getting down to the level of individual kids and giving them what they need to succeed,” Kirkpatrick said. “That doesn’t show up on a STAAR test.”
In other important news, Kirkpatrick predicted nine wins for his alma mater, TCU this football season.
A proud Horned Frog, Kirkpatrick said he’s enjoying his school’s success of late given that it was in short supply during his college days in the 1980s.
“My first three years there we went 3-8, 3-8 and 3-8 so barely got nine wins,” Kirkpatrick said. “And we didn’t win a game in November while I was there. It was No Win Ber for us then.”
