Diagnostic consultant and Cleburne Rotarian Melissa Dansby discussed the benefits of Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, or RYLA, during Thursday’s weekly luncheon of the Cleburne Rotary Club.
“This is absolutely an award,” Dansby said. “For the kids who are chosen it represents about $500 worth of scholarship to pay for their camp experience. This is something they put on their college applications and resumes going forward. It is absolutely a recognized award.”
RYLA, Dansby said, fueled her decision to join Rotary in the first place.
“I’ve always been passionate about youth and volunteering,” Dansby said. “For me it’s always been about youth, youth leadership, development, mentoring and those sorts of things.”
Dansby said Cleburne Rotarian Martha Dean turned her on to RYLA.
“She had just come back from volunteering as a counselor at a RYLA camp about 10 years ago and told me I’ve got to do it, that it’s the most fun,” Dansby said. “After hearing about it, I was hooked.”
RYLA camp — for this area, other Rotary districts hold their own camps — occur the second week of June at Tarleton State University in Stephenville. The camps run four days.
High school juniors and seniors to be are chosen from among high schools and home schools within the district.
The camps deliver fun with a purpose, Dansby said.
“The focus is all around leadership of which there are so many aspects,” Dansby said. “That takes motivating, planning and organizing into account among other skills. Building teams in person nowadays is not something a lot of kids get to practice or learn given so many are socially distanced in our digital world.”
Many come from Rotary Interact clubs though other juniors and seniors to be are eligible as well, Dansby added.
RYLA camp participation brings opportunity to students of diverse backgrounds, Dansby said.
“You’d think they were mainly overachievers from good families who have won college scholarships and all those things,” Dansby said. “Not necessarily. We get those but we get all kinds of kids as well. One girl who attended one of our camps had been moved from home to home and was still trying to find her way when she first went to camp. She ended up loving the camp so much and thriving in that environment that she later came back as a Rylarian counselor. We gave her everything she needed, all the tools to take control of the ship, and now she’s working to mentor younger kids.”
Upon arrival, each camp hosts about 140 kids, participants are placed into groups of 10.
“We try our best to intentionally separate them from anybody they might go to school or church with or otherwise know,” Danbsy said. “That’s all very strategic because they’re asked to come in there and get their hands dirty. But, because of that, they tend to come away best friends within their group by the end of the day.”
Service to others being an important facet of leadership, the students spend part of their camp experience pulling weeds, cleaning up and otherwise working in Stephenville parks.
“You’ll probably never see teenagers this excited about manual labor otherwise,” Dansby said. “But they have a blast and learn a lot of important lessons.”
Manners figure in as well.
“We dress them up and talk to them about etiquette,” Dansby said. “The woman who coaches the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleaders comes in to talk to them about their appearance and how to navigate social situations.”
Other activities include a mock city council exercise and a dance in addition to plenty of fun.
Activities and memories, in answer to Rotarian Dan Taylor’s question, that often last a lifetime, Dansby said.
“A lot of the friendships made at RYLA absolutely continue,” Dansby said. “It’s often surprising too, the unlikely combinations that you see come out of that. You’ll see a reserved student and a student ready to step out into the limelight become best of friends. But, and I’ve been serving as a RYLA counselor for seven or eight years now, you often hear of kids who are still friends 10, 15 years later.”
Although the junior counselors, previous RYLA student participants, do much of the heavy lifting, Dansby stressed that adult volunteer counselors are always needed and encouraged all interested to contact the Cleburne Rotary Club to learn more.
“We need you and specifically the kids need you,” Dansby said. “It’s four days and nights mid June in campus housing at Tarleton State, and let me mention how good their AC is there. You’re only role as a Rotarian counselor is to support your specific family, your 10 campers and your one Rylarian counselor.”
Volunteers, Dansby added, gain as much if not more from the experience as do the students.
“One guy in his 70s keeps coming back to volunteer because he says he keeps getting energized by the kids,” Dansby said. “It’s the same for me. I wouldn’t keep coming back and spending this amount of time year after year if RYLA wasn’t so amazingly rewarding.”
