The letter M loomed large Thursday courtesy of Johnson County Master Gardener Martha Dean.
“I’m going to tell you three big things which are going to help you with your summertime heat, your gardening efforts and your overall knowledge,” Dean said.
Those three and an additional bonus tip all began with the letter M.
“Let me stress that these are my words, not the official master gardeners’ words,” Dean said.
Dean discussed gardening and conservation during Thursday’s Cleburne Rotary Club luncheon.
Dean first proffered her real deal if perhaps slightly exaggerated bona fides, namely a direct line between her and Abraham Lincoln.
It’s a land grant thing, Dean insisted.
The Morrill Land Grant College Act of 1862, signed into law by Lincoln, led to the creation of agricultural, mechanical and research colleges on federal lands thereby expanding educational opportunities for the populace beyond the exclusive walls of Harvard, Yale and such.
Texas A&M University, founded in 1876, is one of two land grant colleges in Texas, the other being Prairie View A&M University.
Land grant colleges throughout the country oversee extension offices, which can be be found in most counties including Johnson County.
“Political leaders were like, ‘It’s great for these colleges to have all this knowledge and research, but how do we get it out to the people.’” Dean said. “The answer was through the extension services, which are about getting that information and research out to the people.”
That includes everything from family and safety information to the establishment of 4-H programs in schools to master gardener certification and other outreach efforts.
“The extension offices in turn get the information out to the people,” Dean said. “What they need is volunteers to extend the extension. So educational efforts like master gardeners and other programs are how the extension offices provide information, outreach, volunteer and learning opportunities and other things.”
Master gardener volunteers, for example, help out with extension office needs, maintain the ground of the Guinn Justice Center, present gardening and conservation programs to schools and organizations, raise money for scholarships and a host of other activities, Dean said.
“So there’s my credentials from Abe Lincoln to me,” Dean joked. “He told me to tell you that there’s plenty of information available here that might help you.”
With her presidential link established, Dean returned her focus to her beloved M words including Menace, Magic and Mantra.
Dean’s menace story came with a warning to always read labels.
Several years ago, a neighbor applied Weed and Feed to a huge oak tree, which promptly began to die, Dean said.
Advice from the then county extension agent saved the tree. The neighbor in question is no more, but the tree lives on.
“So always read labels,” Dean said. “I read labels now. It’s amazing the things they warn you about.”
As for magic, Dean touted the wonder of “It depends.”
“Any time we’d ask something in our master gardener classes they’d say, ‘It depends,’” Dean said.
Several years ago, Dean said, a Granbury resident was having none of that “It depends” business when she called the extension office to ask about the most drought resistant turf grass.
The grass recommended and one she went with would have thrived in certain areas, but not on the woman’s limestone heavy property, Dean said.
“She actually planted the worst grass she could have planted for her area,” Dean said. “So, it depends, on the amount of sun, amount of drainage and everything. In nature, it always depends and that’s the magic.”
The third M is the mantra, Dean said, in this case the mantra of mulch.
“It cools the soil and retains moisture,” Dean said. “As it decomposes it adds that nitrogen soil needs so much. It also helps naturally weed your garden.”
Mulch not only your gardens but also your flowerpots, Dean added.
Members, the fourth M, came as a bonus.
“The members of master gardeners, especially in Johnson County, are very nice people,” Dean said. “They’re helpful people who love to share learning.”
Fellow master gardener Bobbie Frizell joined Dean and brought flowers from her garden.
“Master means we’re a master at trying to find answers and knowing it depends,” Frizell said. “It does not mean that we know everything.
“It’s all about learning. Just when you think you know something you find out, no, you don’t. That’s part of working with nature. It’s part of working with people.”
Frizell discussed the benefits of native plants, water conservation and the wealth of information on the Cleburne city and Johnson County Extension websites.
Frizell distributed free flower seeds and a handout listing the best times of year to plant everything from carrots to pumpkins.
Both encouraged all to consider the Tri-County Master Gardener certification course, which includes 50 plus hours of instruction, hands-on workshops, Fort Worth Botanical Gardens visits and other features.
The course covers compost and landscape design, tree, vegetable and herb gardening and rainwater harvesting among other topics.
For information, visit johnson.agrilife.org or call 817-556-6370.
Dean left Rotarians with one final nugget of knowledge.
“Dirt is what’s under your fingernails,” Dean said. “Soil is what’s on the ground.”
