Jeff Foxworthy has made a fortune on his funny “you might be a redneck” routine. Foxworthy takes rural life practices that many find funny, but to be honest, personally, his jokes just gave me fond memories of family that I grew up with.
Working class Texans, as I have learned, are a bit of a different breed. This “education” was not something I came upon easily, things such as learning that most call a repairman when things break, as opposed to first trying to fix it themselves.
My family was full of contractors, plumbers and HVAC workers that were only called after we figured out that we could not do it ourselves. I never considered paying for repairs until my relatives started aging and dying. These types of things set me apart from others in my life’s travels.
Now that I am fully acclimated to modern society, I am wondering if I shouldn’t make certain that I am recognized as different from said society in a different way.
1. You might be a Christian if you know and check on your neighbors. Are we known as a person who cares, who helps?
2. You might be a Christian if you are found praying. I find it interesting that Christians have really taken to the “praying in a closet” that Christ mentions in scripture; but are we ever seen praying in public?
3. You might be a Christian if you are seen going to church on Sunday… and taking the day off. Yes, I know the blue laws are over, but as Christians we should try to enforce those same laws on ourselves.
4. You might be a Christian if your pastor knows your name. Pastors do try to know everybody, but at the end of the day we truly know those who are regulars at church, and not just regulars on Sundays.
5. You might be a Christian if you are known to volunteer and help the greater community. Churches have grown inwardly-focused; it is time that we are known as a place of help and refuge for those in need.
While Jeff Foxworthy was in his heyday with the “you might be a redneck” routine, I took more than a little pride in identifying with most of his quips. It is in our nature to place ourselves in groups, to identify with a cause. Do we take pride in being known as a Christian? Can we look at our church as a cause? Or just a place we go on Sunday?
As Rick Warren said, we must be purposeful about the faith that is in us. As I have tried to say here, we must also be identifiable as part of the Christian group. We must be proud of that identification! This means we will have to act the part, and be ready to apologize when we fall publicly, as others will be watching.
Let us wear Christianity daily, and act as a beatific Christian every moment of our life, so that our neighbors will say… ”he might be a Christian.”
