Many times, as a pastor I get the question, “What political party do you affiliate with?” This is a loaded question, as our political affiliation places us into a societal slot that lets all know where we stand on what society believes to be important issues. So how do I answer?
My answer is that I am a Christian. That is my party affiliation. Many look back puzzled, and ask, “But don’t you think it is necessary to take a stand on pressing issues of our country?”
Absolutely.
The first pressing issue of our country is the debate on abortion.
Psalm 139: 13 For thou didst form my inward parts, thou didst knit me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise thee, for thou art fearful and wonderful. Wonderful are thy works! Thou knowest me right well; 15 my frame was not hidden from thee, when I was being made in secret, intricately wrought in the depths of the earth. 16 Thy eyes beheld my unformed substance; in thy book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.
God says abortion is wrong, therefore so do I. My candidate will be someone who believes similarly.
Well, what about immigration?
Jesus said in Luke 10:
29 But he, desiring to justify himself, said to Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?”
Jesus replies with the parable of the good Samaritan, showing us that everyone is our neighbor. Whereas we as a nation can identify borders and control them, this does not relieve us of our Christian responsibility to care for our neighbor. One party wants uncontrolled immigration, while the other wants to shut it off. Why is no one asking what might turn the faucet of immigrant off? Perhaps if we helped our neighbor with the many blessings God has given us, they would stay happily where they are? My vote goes to the candidate that has solutions, not someone simply ignoring the issue.
Well, what about taxes and the economy?
Mark 12: 13 And they sent to him some of the Pharisees and some of the Herodi-ans, to entrap him in his talk. 14 And they came and said to him, “Teacher, we know that you are true, and care for no man; for you do not regard the position of men, but truly teach the way of God. Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not? 15 Should we pay them, or should we not?” But knowing their hypocrisy, he said to them, “Why put me to the test? Bring me a coin and let me look at it.” 16 And they brought one. And he said to them, “Whose likeness and inscription is this?” They said to him, “Caesar’s.” 17 Jesus said to them, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”
God asks us to live a simple life. If I am free to do this, then I will give the US Treasury what it asks for. We should not be as concerned with our economy as much as we are with the needs and safety of others.
So, by now I am sure that you get the idea. As Christians we should vote not for a manmade party platform, but for the candidate that best represents Christ to the nation. While no man or woman can ever imitate Christ perfectly, I’ll bet if we try and encourage, we can find those who will provide the servant leadership that Christ showed us, leaders that have the scripture as their anchor and guide.
