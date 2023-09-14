When I was young, I had an illusion that most of us have, I thought I was bullet proof. Oh, I could be hurt, but killed, surely not! All that came to an abrupt halt when an acquaintance was killed in a car wreck at 16 years of age. As I entered college, I learned through the loss of several good friends that life is indeed fragile.
Some seem to relish in this, tempting death at every turn. Some however, create an illusion. We create our bubble. Our house, our car, our work and the roads we travel in-between. We tend to vacation in the same places, we know our part of the world and we get comfortable. When we get comfortable, we get lazy and when we get lazy, sin is not far behind ... as sloth itself is a sin!
Early Christians knew this. This is why early Christians spent time “mortifying” themselves. Paul, in Romans chapter 8, says this:
13 for if you live according to the flesh you will die, but if by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body you will live.[1]
When we are comfortable, we know our sins, but we assume there will be time to take care of those pesky bad habits later. As one who has put a few miles on the odometer, trust me, habits do not get easier to break with time. We all know this, but we live our illusion of a safe life and never give it a second thought.
What Paul is teaching us through scripture is to mortify ourselves. This means we should remind ourselves of our mortality. Get out of our comfort zone, maybe do something that is outside of your normal life. This does not mean to take up skydiving, though it might be a good way to remember how fragile you are, but it does mean to take away your comforts. We should all take annual retreats, whether an entire week or just a weekend. Find a place that will allow you to totally unplug and give your mind time to see through the illusion you have created. Take a chance and volunteer at the hospital, go see the sick and dying of your church, or simply deny yourself the comforts of your life for a set time while you are at home.
We live in a very blessed time, and we can lose our souls because of our good fortune. We need to every now and then introduce ourselves to the uncomfortable, thereby destroying our illusion; and saving our lives eternally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.